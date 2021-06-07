Young Auskickers’ dreams come true

by SUSAN FOREMAN

7th June 2021

WITH FOOTY well and truly back on the weekend agenda, so many young boys and girls are back to dreaming of being a footy star just like their idols.

For two Park Orchards girls, Poppy and Abi, their dream has come true.

These best friends from Park Orchards North Ringwood Parish Auskick became the envy of thousands of Auskickers up and down the country when they were recently announced as NAB AFL Auskicker of the year nominees.

The girls outshone Seven’s broadcaster, Hamish McLachlan, during the network’s Friday night match interview in Rounds 3 and 7.

Joining 20 other nominees, Poppy and Abi will take part in the Grand Final Parade in Melbourne later this year and play on the hallowed turf of the MCG at half-time during the Grand Final game.

Staunch Hawthorn fans, Poppy and Abi live and breathe football, and have been taking part in their local Auskick program for the past few years.

Their dream is to one day play for the Hawthorn AFLW team.

“We are so excited,” echoed the seven-year-old girls.

This national competition celebrates the passion and dedication of thousands of children who attend NAB AFL Auskick centres every week.

“We are so thrilled and proud to see two of our very own following their dreams.

“Such an amazing opportunity for them both,” says Kate Gniel, Park Orchards Auskick Coordinator.

Auskick is an inclusive program designed to teach the basic skills of Australian rules football to boys and girls aged between 5 and 12, of all abilities.

To find out more or to register for your local Auskick centre visit play.afl/auskick