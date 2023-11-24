Works Notice: North East Link – Bulleen Road

by Major Road Projects Victoria

24th November 2023

Work is in full swing on Bulleen Road from this weekend to shift lanes west and create the space needed to build the new North East Link tunnel entrance.

From 8pm tonight, Friday, November 24, until 7pm, Tuesday, December 5, Bulleen Road will be closed in each direction between Thompsons Road and Trinity Grammar as crews work around the clock to build a new section of Bulleen Road.

For the next 11 days, motorists are being urged to plan ahead for up to 30 minutes’ extra travel time at peak times — and should seek alternative routes while crews carry out important work to build the new section of Bulleen Road.

If you’re driving between the Eastern Freeway and Manningham Road, allow extra travel time for the detour via Manningham and Thompsons roads.

Access to all homes, businesses, the Veneto Club, local schools and sporting grounds will remain open during this time, with traffic management in place on either side of the full closure.

Closing the road fully now will allow crews to get this important work done and allow the road to remain open when tunnelling works commence next year, reducing disruptions.

When the road re-opens in early December, traffic will use the new lanes on Bulleen Road.

And in good news for locals, Bulleen Road will be open in time for Veneto Club’s 50th birthday celebrations next month.