What would you like to ask the Mayor/Manningham Council

ABC Radio Melbourne’s Mornings with Virginia Trioli featured Manningham Mayor Councillor Michelle Kleinert on her Meet the Mayor segment on July 26.

With only 15 minutes to cover topics across the municipality, Cr Kleinert and host Virginia Trioli spoke about the benefits and issues of FOGO (Food Organics and Garden Organics) waste collection which begins in Manningham in July 2023 before fielding questions from listeners which focused mainly on spoon drains and tree removal.

Listen to what the Mayor had to say and let the Warrandyte Diary and M&N Bulletin know what you think about the topics raised or if there is anything else you think our Council should be focusing on at the moment.

email editor@warrandytediary.com.au

Listen below to the except or visit the Mornings page for the full show.

With thanks to ABC Radio Melbourne Mornings with Virginia Trioli.

Listen to this show and more by visiting https://www.abc.net.au/melbourne, downloading the ABC Listen App or tuning into 774 AM on your radio.