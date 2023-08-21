Warrandyte votes

by JAMES POYNER

21st August 2023

WITH 12 candidates toeing the line and Early Voting underway, the dash to see who will represent the District of Warrandyte is on.

The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) announced that 50,986 electors had registered to vote at the close of roll on July 20, and they have until 6pm on August 26 to cast their vote.

The 12 candidates standing for the seat of Warrandyte are (in order of the ballot):

Jack Corcoran — Sustainable Australia Party — Stop Overdevelopment/Corruption

Nicole Werner — Liberal

Greg Cheesman — Freedom Party of Victoria

Cary de Wit — Labour DLP

Wai Man Raymond Chow

Morgan Ranieri

Colleen Bolger — Victorian Socialists

Richard Griffith-Jones — Family First Victoria

Philip Jenkins

Maya Tesa

Tomas Lightbody — Australian Greens

Alan Max Menadue

M&N Bulletin reached out to every candidate and asked them what their policies/positions were and how they would represent the district in the Victorian Legislative Assembly for the next three and a half years.

What the candidates said can be found in the August print edition of M&N Bulletin, which is also available to download here

Readers may have recalled seeing Park Orchards resident “Snakeman” Raymond Hoser mentioned in earlier coverage.

Mr Hoser did not ultimately nominate and has since issued a press release explaining his reasons, which included the number of candidates and their relative position on the political landscape.

“It simply was not worth spending two weeks and many thousands of dollars on a campaign that was almost certainly going to fail.

“The time and money would be better spent on ongoing wildlife conservation, research and education and perhaps even spending some quality time with my family,” he said.

Those who wish to vote in person before August 26 can do so until 6pm on August 25 at one of the two Early Voting Centres in the district:

Warrandyte Scout Hall, 45-55 Yarra Street, Warrandyte

Doncaster Rovers Soccer Club, 117 Andersons Creek Road, Doncaster East

There is also late closing on Thursday, August 24, when voters can access the centres until 8pm.

Postal vote applications are being accepted until August 23.

Voters who have applied for a postal vote must mail their completed ballot papers before 6pm on election day or hand-deliver them to any voting centre in Warrandyte District before the close of voting.

Voters who are blind, have low vision or have a physical disability and can’t vote without assistance can vote by telephone.

Telephone voting is also open during voting hours, and closes at 6pm on Saturday, August 26.

To register, call 131 832.

Voting by telephone is secret and secure.

Those who wish to vote on Election Day, August 26, will have the choice of one of 11 voting centres across the district.

Chirnside Park Community Hub, 33 Kimberley Drive, Chirnside Park

Donvale Primary School, 4 Elata Street, Donvale

East Doncaster Secondary School, 20 George Street, Doncaster

East Milgate Primary School, 96 Landscape Drive, Doncaster East

Park Orchards Primary School, 572 Park Road, Park Orchards

Ringwood North Primary School, 172 Oban Road, Ringwood North

Ringwood Heights Primary School, 60 Summit Crescent, Ringwood

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Parish, 23 Leeds Street, Doncaster East

Warrandyte Scout Group Hall, 45-55 Yarra Street, Warrandyte

Warranwood Primary School, 1 Wellington Park Drive, Warranwood

Wonga Park Primary School, 41 Dudley Road Wonga Park

To find your closest voting centre and ascertain if your nearest centre meets your needs, you can view the interactive map on the VEC website, vec.vic.gov.au.