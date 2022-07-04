Warrandyte Primary launches Reconciliation Action Plan

by CLAIRE LAMBERT

4th July 2022

STUDENTS AND TEACHERS at Warrandyte Primary School were excited to officially launch their Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) this

month.

The school community has been privileged throughout term two to work alongside Aboriginal Elder Arbup Peters and Kira Peters, who

both work for the Victorian Education Department.

Kira is the local Koorie Engagement Support Officer (KESO), as well as being a primary school teacher herself.

During a whole school assembly, Arbup welcomed everyone to country with a traditional Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung welcome.

He explained how important the welcome is to the Traditional Owners, as they welcome people to their land.

Parent Dione and ex-student Zara Veal attended and spoke during the assembly.

They were both involved in initiating the school’s RAP, which began three years ago when a Grade 5 student wanted to start the process of formally recognising the school’s plans and vision for reconciliation.

Students from the Junior School Council talked about the importance of reconciliation, acknowledging wrongdoing from the past and moving forward to create and develop positive relationships.

They explained how important it is to understand the role Traditional Owners have always had in looking after Country and their special

relationship with the land.

Performances by students of a song entitled Wominjeka, meaning “welcome”, and Kutju Australia, the National Anthem in Luritja, a language of First Nations People from the Northern Territory, was enjoyed by all.

Another visitor was Aunty Loraine, a Taungurung Elder who has written a book entitled Bijil Ba Wudhi Deberra, or Bijil and the Moths.

The story tells of a family going to the High Country during summer, trapping and roasting Bogong moths to eat.

The people used the stars to tell them when to go and Songlines to give directions, singing instructions as they travelled.

Aunty Loraine talked about some of her work developing language resources and preserving Aboriginal languages for present and future

generations.

One of the highlights for many attending was the performance by the world-renowned didgeridoo musician, Ganga Giri.

Ganga is a rhythmic didgeridoo virtuoso and percussionist, originally from Tasmania, whose passion and infectious energy had everyone joining in with animal actions and clapping rhythms.

Principal Nieta Manser concluded the assembly by saying how proud she is to be a part of this, especially to be present, as this was the first time we raised all three flags on our new flagpoles; Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, and Australian.

Scan the QR codes (right) to view Arbup’s moving Welcome to Country

and the Raising of the Three Flags and Dione and Zara’s speech on WPS’s commitment to Reconciliation.

Warrandyte local produces first book in Taungurung and English

By CHEWY

LORAINE PADGHAM, a long time Warrandyte local, has written a children’s book in the Taungurung

language, with English translation.

The Taungurung people, of which Loraine is a member, live on and care for the land in central Victoria.

Their territory commences at the Great Dividing Range and encompasses the land on which the towns of Yea, Alexandra, Mansfield,

Kilmore and Broadford now stand.

Bijil Ba Wudhi Deberra (Bijil and the Moths) tells the story of a young Taungurung boy who accompanies his parents on their annual adventurous trip to the high plains in summer to participate in cultural activities, renew friendships with other clan members and to harvest Bogong moths.

The book had its first public reading at Warrandyte Primary School as part of their activities recognising and celebrating Aboriginal culture, where it was received with great interest from the children present.

The book includes a QR code that enables the reader to listen to the story read in Taungurung.

Copies of the book can be purchased from the Taungurung website,

taungurung.com.au