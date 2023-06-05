Warrandyte Netball Club supports breast cancer fundraiser

by JIMMY HARRIS, Warrandyte Netball Club President

5th June 2023

MANNINGHAM Netball courts in Templestowe turned pink to raise money and awareness for Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA).

On May 13, Warrandyte Netball Club (WNC) was excited to take part in the day organised by East Doncaster Netball Club, where players and spectators were encouraged to wear some pink and donate a gold coin to help support a worthy cause.

The highlight of the day was the mothers and daughter games, where girls ranging in age from seven to 17 teamed up with their mothers to play against teams from other clubs.

After halftime, the tables were turned and daughters from both teams combined to take on the mothers.

This led to far more competitive games, and although no-one was keeping score, the daughters made it very clear when they scored a goal against their mother.

Although it was Mother’s Day the next day, the daughters refused to show any mercy during the games and took full advantage of their own youthful enthusiasm and fitness.

WNC was proud to field four of the eight teams, showing great club spirit and commitment and having a lot of fun at the same time.

The club won the award for “Club with most participants” as well as some of the “Prettiest in pink”, “Most spectacular goal”, and “Best defender” awards that were given to players from each game.

The games re-awakened the competitive spirit in some mothers who are now looking to take up the sport once again and play either on a Tuesday evening or Saturday afternoon.

If you might be interested in joining a team, please email registrar@warrandytenetball.org to register your interest.

The day was a great fundraising success with over $3,000 being raised for BCNA.

Thank you to everyone who turned out to support the day, and we are looking forward to next year’s event.