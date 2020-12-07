Warrandyte Fire Brigade ready to roll

by SANDI MILLER

7th December 2020

WARRANDYTE FIRE Brigade is rolling out of the station with a shiny new Field Command Vehicle (FCV), thanks to some generous support from the community.

Spokesperson for the brigade, Firefighter Jeff Watters told the Diary many businesses stepped up to help replace the eight-year-old 4WD.

“Warrandyte Fire Brigade owns this vehicle and our slip-on unit, they have been funded by very generous donation from the community.

“The FCV most recently received support from a lot of groups and businesses, including Warrandyte Community Bank, TJM Burwood, Tanami 4WD and Commercial, Australian Warning Systems, National Radios, Pedders Suspension and Brakes, Nunawading Toyota, Auto Complex, Tyremax, Tiger Tyres Bayswater, Calgraphics, and Automobility”.

He said while the FCV was not a direct firefighting appliance, it is an important part of the brigade’s inventory.

“During the fire season it is used to lead Strike Teams wherever they might be needed.”

He said that it is also used during the year to take crew and equipment to where it is required, for things like training, community engagement, meetings, or for things like traffic control during incidents.

He said it was important to get a versatile vehicle to enable it to carry out the roles it needs to fill.

“We configure the vehicle for strike team usage where you have got three people in it for 12 hours a day, so it needs to be a comfortable vehicle, it also needs to be the scouting vehicle to guide where we can take tankers — so we need a 4WD, but we do not need a 4WD that can go anywhere, we just need to make sure it is safe to take a tanker there.

“Typically what we will do is, we will hold the tankers at the bottom of a hill and send the FCV up there, and the FCV will go ‘yes this it traversable by trucks’, or ‘no it is not’, and so it tends to do a lot of those scouting things.

“It also has to be able to be away for extended periods of time, so it has got an onboard fridge, it has lots of power, it has radios, it needs to be a very versatile vehicle, and that is what it is.”

He said while initially the timing for the vehicle changeover seemed to be during an awkward time, it turned out to be beneficial.

“Our routine vehicle replacement program identified that this vehicle needed to be done now, but COVID-19 has actually helped us, because there have been lots of incentives with waiving of luxury car tax et cetera, and we have been able to get substantial discounts and help on this one.

“Our change over cost has been surprisingly low, to the point that we have actually optimised our community money spend, so it is a really nice new vehicle.

“This vehicle will be able to be kept for six or seven years and we can use it for our ongoing support of the community that supports us,” he said.