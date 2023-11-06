Warrandyte Business Directory: back in red and white

by Susan Foreman

6th November 2023

PRESIDENT of Warrandyte Cricket Club, Luke Warren said the Club was thrilled to announce the relaunch of the traditional-style Warrandyte Business Directory.

“The iconic Business Directory is a beloved resource for residents and a fantastic advertising platform for our local businesses.

“Due to overwhelming popular demand, we are bringing back the hard copy cardboard style Directory, which is set to make a triumphant return early in 2024.”

He said the Warrandyte Cricket Club played an integral role in our community; promoting sportsmanship and camaraderie among our residents.

“By choosing to be a part of the Business Directory, you not only promote your business, but also contribute to the community and growing the Warrandyte Cricket Club.”

A listing in the 2024 Warrandyte Business Directory is just $150 and the club is taking bookings from local businesses until December 1, 2023.

For any inquiries or assistance with your listing, please contact Katie Taubert at 0421 313 237.

Don’t miss this opportunity to promote your business in our community and simultaneously support the Warrandyte Cricket Club.

The Directory is delivered to Warrandyte homes, making it an invaluable resource for local residents, and your business can be at the forefront of their minds.