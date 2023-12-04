Warm up for Run Warrandyte

by MEGAN MCINERNEY

4th December 2023

CALLING ALL runners, walkers, weekend warriors, and those that like to come along for the egg and bacon rolls.

Registration for Run Warrandyte is officially open. All your favourite events will return on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

From the kids’ gallop to the five-kilometre crowd favourite and our calf burning 21km, we’ve got an event for every age and fitness level.

Run Warrandyte 2023 (RW23) saw our biggest turnout yet, with nearly 800 runners registering.

And wow — we also saw some blistering times. Steven Dineen beat the course record with a 1:16:11 in the 21km.

Personally, I don’t think he tried hard enough.

Just kidding.

We are absolutely thrilled with the growth of the event and the calibre of runners the event is attracting.

We have certainly become a must on the running calendar. Plus, what’s not to love about the event?

Run Warrandyte takes you through the beautiful, bushy State Park and along the Yarra River.

It’s challenging, with many hills, but the road home is completely downhill.

When we asked participants what they loved the most about the event, the people lining the streets cheering them on every step of the way was the cherry on top.

We are also pretty pumped that Run Warrandyte has raised over $132,480 for our local sporting clubs over the past 12 years.

We are often asked about where the profits from Run Warrandyte go. As most of you know, we split the profits between our four local sporting clubs, the Warrandyte Netball Club, Warrandyte Cricket Club, Warrandyte Football Club and Warrandyte Junior Football Club.

This year, we asked the clubs to share how they spent their donation.

We’ll discuss more about this in the near future, but from training tops with better sun protection for our future netball stars, specialised coaching for the women and girls’ cricket teams, and funding for programs, equipment and leadership development, the profits shared from Run Warrandyte have been well spent.

When you’re tackling the hills of West End and The Pound on March 3, remember that it’s because of you we can help increase the opportunities and access for people to participate in community sports.

So, everyone’s a winner.

We can’t run this event without the amazing sponsorship of community businesses and the brilliant donations we receive every year, so again, we sincerely thank you for your support.

We are thrilled to announce that our Naming Sponsor, the Community Bank Warrandyte, has made Run Warrandyte possible again for the 13th consecutive year.

Please get behind the Warrandyte Community Bank, which returns 80 per cent of its profits to the community.

We would like to thank our 2023 sponsors and hope that they will partner with us again this year for RW24: The Grand Hotel, Quinton’s IGA, Australia Online, Charlie Bins, Goldfields Family Medical Centre, Physiolife Johnstone & Reimer, Just Water, and Kwill Constructions.

Thanks to all the fantastic 2023 prize sponsors, the runner’s village, the runner’s bag, and everyone else who makes Run Warrandyte absolutely fantastic. Wellness by PP, BCreative, the Running Company Lilydale, Hopetoun Natural Therapies, Vanilla Orchid, Jellis Craig, Cygnet, Alpine Timing, Muscle Magic, Chief Nutrition, Sassafras Sweet Co, Scrumdiddely Cakes and Café, Primary Focus, R4U Coaching, Boost Health, Calla Collective, the Movement Joint, and Photobomb Productions.

We are always on the lookout for sponsorship.

RW has fantastic exposure and reach both on social media and on the day.

We will be reaching out for interest as the year progresses, so keep an eye on our socials if you want your business involved in RW24.

You can also contact us directly at sponsorship@runwarrandyte.com.

If you haven’t had a chance to Run Warrandyte or want a little taster, check out our promo video by Photobomb Productions on our website.

Make sure you follow us on Facebook @RunWarrandyte and Instagram @runwarrandyte, and sign up for newsletters via our webpage at www.runwarrandyte.com.

Let’s crack the 800 and make RW24 our biggest and best yet. We can’t wait to share the day with you again.