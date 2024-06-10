Veterans’ Memorial upgrade

by Warrandyte RSL

10th June 2024

AS REPORTED in the December 2023 Warrandyte Diary feature article, Balancing accessibility and heritage, wide consultation and involvement with the community and interested parties has resulted in a Masterplan for future works in the Warrandyte Memorial Gardens.

|Stage one of the works will commence shortly.

Preliminary works have included the removal of some diseased and non-indigenous trees from the garden.

The Manningham Council Arborist determined that none of the trees proposed to be removed were protected by the planning overlay that covers the Memorial Gardens.

This stage focuses on levelling the soil around the stone base of the Memorial Tower and landscaping works to the lawn area to create improved runoff after heavy rainfall events.

At present, water is pooling on the stone base of the Memorial Tower and affecting its integrity.

Improved drainage around the Memorial Tower will address this issue, and an irrigation system will be installed to support the new turf that will be laid after the drainage/landscaping works are completed.

The Memorial Tower is a significant part of our community’s heritage.

It needs to be protected.

Many in the community rejected proposals to replace the grass area with hard materials to ensure that the memorial gardens retained a harmonious and spiritual “Warrandyte feel.”

The forecourt area will be replaced with a hardier natural turf.

Warrandyte RSL is determined to ensure a careful balance between functionality, accessibility, and preservation of the heritage aspects of the site.

This year’s outstanding attendance at the Anzac Day commemorative service highlights the importance of such places of reflection and remembrance.

Balancing both the accessibility and heritage aspects of the site has been a challenge.

Future stages of the overall project will be subject to ongoing consultation and community engagement.

It will include better access to the garden area and improved viewing areas.

Lest we forget.