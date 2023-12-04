Travel delays expected this summer

by Susan Foreman

4th December 2023

THE STATE Government has announced its Big Summer Build plans, hoping to move a myriad of major infrastructure projects into the fast lane.

While the result is expected to mean shorter travel times and fewer trucks on the road, Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne asks those travelling within Melbourne and across the state to allow for extra time.

“These important road and rail projects will transform the way people travel across Melbourne.

“If you are heading into the city over summer, or travelling around, make sure you leave plenty of time as we continue this vital work.”

Those who use the Eastern Freeway or along Thompsons Road in Bulleen will have already experienced delays as the North East Link Project moves lanes to create space for the new tunnel entrance.

Additionally, speeds have now been reduced to 80km/h during the day between Burke Road and Doncaster Road, and 40km/h at night next to worksites to keep crews safe.

As work continues to complete the M80 Ring Road at Greensborough, with five new lanes that will seamlessly connect to the new tunnels, there will also be overnight lane closures between Greensborough Road and Plenty Road at times during summer.

Buses will replace trains on sections of the Belgrave and Lilydale lines from late January 2024 as work ramps up on the Bedford Road, Ringwood level crossing removal project, with work on this level crossing, which will be replaced by a 380-metre rail trench expected to be completed in 2025.

Buses will replace trains on sections of the Hurstbridge Line from December 1 until December 18, and there will be intermittent weekend closures while crews upgrade tracks, signalling and equipment.

The works will take place between Hurstbridge Station and Heidelberg Station and will allow for the future extension of the rail tunnel beneath Greensborough Highway to facilitate the North East Link infrastructure.

The scheduled rail replacement buses are for:

Between Heidelberg and Hurstbridge from Monday, December 4, to the last service on Sunday, December 10.

Between Heidelberg and Greensborough from Monday, December 11, to the last service on Monday, December 18.

In addition to this, there will be major works and maintenance on the West Gate Freeway, West Gate Bridge, and around Packenham, and also disruption for tram users travelling on routes 1,3,5,6,16,30,35,64,67, and 72 as Yarra Trams conducts maintenance and renewal works at the intersection of La Trobe and Swanston Streets from January 2 to 11.

The Minister for Transport Infrastructure, Danny Pearson, urged transport users to take the long view this summer.

“Victoria’s Big Build continues to gather momentum with substantial works underway this summer as we move a step closer to completing important projects that will slash travel times and ensure Melbourne is ready to support the largest population of any city in the country.”