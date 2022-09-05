This Girl Can…

by SUSAN FOREMAN

5th September 2022

THIS GIRL CAN Week will return to Manningham in Spring this year, running from September 12-18.

Council is supporting the VicHealth initiative, partnering with local sporting clubs and organisations to offer a program or sport and activities for all women and non-binary people.

The This Girl Can campaign aims to inspire and empower women and girls to get active.

It helps them to overcome some of the fears they report feeling about getting active or participating in sport, such as feelings around being judged or not being fit enough to start. Manningham’s events will provide a safe and friendly environment for women and girls to get involved in and try new activities and sports.

“Getting active can be challenging for women in many ways.

“We’ve worked with our local clubs, the YMCA and local neighbourhood houses to create a program with fun and exciting activities for our community.”says Mayor, Cr Michelle Kleinert.

The program is also an opportunity for our local clubs and organisations to showcase and trial different sports and activities, potentially engaging new members for their communities.

“This is a great opportunity for our clubs and organisations to connect with new members in the community.

“Providing opportunities for women to access sport and recreation activities really shows their commitment to inclusivity and community wellbeing.”

A range of activities will be offered in the program, including Pilates, basketball, horse riding and Tai Chi.

All activities are either free or low cost

…dance in the dark

One such program is No Lights No Lycra, held at the Warrandyte Mechanics’ Hall.

NLNL is the original dance in the dark movement that began in Melbourne 12 years ago and is now held in more than 75 cities worldwide.

It’s a casual free-form dance session, held in the dark, for the pure joy of dancing.

What happens at an NLNL session?

The lights are turned off, the tunes from all genres and eras are cranked up and everyone is free to dance however they wish.

There is no teacher, no mirror, no steps to learn, no judgement, and no dance ability needed.

Just the desire to have a go and have fun.

This Girl Can – Victoria celebrates and supports Victorian women to embrace any physical activity in a way that suits.

In 2021, This Girl Can – Victoria inspired almost 340,000 women to get active.

Come along and try this fun dance experience either alone, or bring a friend.

Sessions are FREE but registration is required via link.

Wednesday September 7, 6-7pm

Monday September 12, 6-7pm

Wednesday September 14, 6-7pm

Warrandyte Mechanics Institute,

Corner Yarra St and Mitchell Ave,

Warrandyte.

www.manningham.vic.gov.au/events/no-lights-no-lycra-girl-can-0

For further information, please contact Kim Thompson at thompson.kim@icloud.com.

…get into cricket

Warrandyte Cricket Club are seeing a great uptake in its Girls and Women’s Program.

During September the Club will be supporting the “This Girl Can Campaign” with a week-long set of activities support girls to join in and “have a go” which will including a “come try it day”, specialised coaching sessions and social introduction sessions – everyone welcome.

If you like what you see there are opportunities for women and girls of all ages to join a team.

This year there will be a Girls Junior Blast team for the little ones (under 10) and two Girls teams.

To add to this, the Women will also have two teams.

One will be part of a Social competition and the other will be part of the RDCA Women’s competition.

Girls and Women’s Coordinator, Michelle Heffernan said “it’s a really exciting time for our Club and in particular the increased opportunities for Girls and Women to join in and have some fun.

“We now have girls’ and women’s teams that cater for all ages and ability levels.

“It’s great fun, really easy to join and all playing equipment is provided – there truly is a place for everyone at WCC.”

The Club is also delighted to announce that Anthony Bowd has been re-appointed as Women’s Coach and Mick Spence has been reappointed as Girls Coach.

For more information contact Michelle on 0418 143 273.

More information about This Girl Can including the full program can be found at www.manningham.vic.gov.au/news/girl-can-week.