Thinking positive about Climate Change

by AMARI LARRATT, WarrandyteCAN GUEST WRITER

7th June 2021

MY NAME IS Amari.

I’m a 13 year old girl who has been invited to write about climate change from the perspective of a young person, on behalf of WarrandyteCAN, our local climate action group.

I want you to know that I, and many of my peers, feel anxious about climate change, and I would like to share how we can manage to work towards a better future.

Knowing that we do have the solutions to fix climate change is inspiring .

And as you read this, even more solutions and ideas are forming.

All we have to do is use them.

Many friends I know fear climate change.

Every time I hear someone talk about climate change, global warming and the environmental risks facing our future, I have a sinking feeling in my stomach.

Some people don’t even believe in climate change.

I’ve seen climate change deniers that seem to be connected to the interests of big and powerful corporations —some of the greatest polluters and carbon emitters in our country.

Instead of trying to help, it’s easier for them to pretend that climate change is a myth.

But if you look at the facts, it’s undeniable and already starting to impact our world.

I recently finished reading a book called A Field Guide to Climate Anxiety by Sarah Jaquette Ray.

It went into detail about how climate change affects your wellbeing.

In one of the earlier chapters, a few students were asked what they saw in the future.

When they said that they couldn’t see anything, they thought they needed to try harder.

Whereas they later realised they were trying, but genuinely could not see anything.

And this isn’t restricted to just those students who were surveyed; people all over the world feel the same, including me.

I found I’m often thinking about what has to be done instead of recognising what we have done.

I would like to share that I am starting to feel more hope when I hear of big businesses making changes and taking responsibility for their emissions.

Although we have a lot to do, there is so much good, and we should recognise the good.

Energy use is one of the biggest causes of carbon pollution, with 35 per cent of total carbon emitted to create electricity according to the National Greenhouse Accounts.

I am happy to say many Australian retailers are taking responsibility for the environment and changing to renewable energy.

Coles, Woolworths and Bunnings have committed to being 100 per cent renewable in the next four years.

This would have sounded far-fetched only a year ago but is now fact.

Momentum is building quickly, and it is so exciting to be part of this change. Some people have this excuse that we don’t have the technology to fix climate change.

Maybe this was once true, but not anymore.

We do have the technology.

Some people have these excuses that it’s too expensive but in reality, it’s cheaper.

I recognise that it’s not just big businesses and governments that need to act.

In our own lives, we can all be doing things to make a difference.

We can fix our mistakes.

We just need to move fast.

Because every day is one day closer to a disaster we can’t fix.

We can all do simple and small things to help.

You don’t need to be the hero and change the world.

Some people might want to help but don’t know how.

Feeling overwhelmed won’t help them.

So, inspire people and lead by example.

Remember to congratulate yourself and the work you do, no matter how small.

Also, make it fun.

Maybe organise something with your friends or get in touch with a local action group.

Amari Larratt is a supporter of WarrandyteCAN, a Year 7 Secondary School Student and a Warrandyte Resident.

To learn more about WarrandyteCAN find them on Facebook: facebook.com/warrandytecan