Thank you, Manningham SES!

WEAR ORANGE Wednesday, or “WOW Day” (May 22, 2024), is the national day of recognition to say “thank you” to State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers.

The Manningham unit has been serving the Manningham community for 62 years, made up solely of volunteers responding 365 days a year.

There are currently 30 active volunteers ranging in age, background, and experience, with the longest serving volunteer having been with the unit for over 35 years.

Over the last five years requests for assistance, to the Manningham unit has risen by 40 per cent.

Which means on average that is at least 1-2 requests for assistance per day over the year, making Manningham SES a very busy unit! As well as storm, tree, and flood response, Manningham SES provides assistance to other agencies with water and land search-and-rescue, crime scene assistance, and lighting.

Established in the wake of the devastating 1962 bushfires, over the last 62 years, the unit has been involved in numerous operations.

These include the 1965 Warrandyte bushfires, and Ash Wednesday in 1983 — where the unit was deployed for five days and nights in Cockatoo.

They have attended aircraft accidents, including the RAAF Boeing 707 which crashed into Bass Strait in 1991 and a passenger aircraft, which crashed into homes in Essendon in 1993.

As well as numerous flooding events both locally and around the State, search-and-rescue events along the Yarra River, and even assisting Victoria Police during Christmas 1974 with the tracing and registering Cyclone Tracey victims at a special section of the Russell Street Police Complex.

All in all Manningham has something to be thankful for, so show your support and say thanks this Wear Orange Wednesday.

How you can get involved this WOW Day:

Wear orange on Wednesday, May 22

Visit www.givenow.com.au/manninghamses to make a donation

Post a photo or video to social media and say THANK YOU – using the hashtags #WearOrangeWednesday #WOWDay #WOW and #ThankyouSES.

Host an orange themed morning tea or casual dress day.

Put up banners and posters in your workplace to celebrate our volunteers.

Download a colouring sheet from www.ses.vic.gov.au/news-and-media/campaigns/wear-orange-wednesday for the classroom at your local school or kinder.

If you need storm emergency assistance, call the SES on 132 500, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If it is life-threatening, call Triple Zero (000).