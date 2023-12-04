RVMs arrive in Manningham

by James Poyner

4th December 2023

THE STATE-managed Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) has been running in Victoria for over one month.

But in Manningham, generally, the scheme has been slow to start, mainly due to a lack of refund points.

There are three ways to return refundable containers: Over The Counter (OTC) Depot Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) Until recently, the only options available — locally — to residents in the greater Warrandyte area were a few OTC locations, and the nearest Depot and RVM were both in Bayswater.

With Manningham slated for up to 10 RVMs across the municipality — including Warrandyte Reserve and Mullum Mullum Stadium — the rollout, to date, of convenient places to return eligible containers has been disappointing.

The responsibility is squarely in the lap of the Operator, Visy, who has until August 2024 to bring the operation up to standard.

By then, Zone Operators will need at least one collection point per 14,500 people in metropolitan areas, at least one per town of 750 people in regional areas, and at least one per town of 350 people in remote areas.

Residents looking to refund their bags or boxes of containers have good news: the first RVM in Manningham is now in operation at Rieschiecks Reserve, 125-149 George Street, Doncaster East.

Manningham Mayor, Councillor Carli Lange, was at the site for the official launch of the RVM and encouraged community members to take advantage of the opportunity.

“We all need to work together to take responsibility for how we dispose of waste.

“Let’s improve our recycling efforts while supporting a sustainable future and the local economy along the way.

“Our recycling actions create products for future generations and ongoing sustainability for our community,” Cr Lange said.

Cr Lange was joined by Deputy Mayor Laura Mayne, Director City Services Rachelle Quattrocchi, Visy Co-owner Fiona Geminder, Visy CEO Mark De Wit, Visy Executive General Manager Wayne Russell, and Visy General Manager Container Deposit Scheme Tim O’Donnell (pictured).

The reverse vending machines are automated, purpose-built and can capture up to 10,000 eligible containers per day.

They can be used from 7am to 8pm daily and include acoustic panels for soundproofing and external lighting for enhancing safety and security.

RVMs will help make recycling more convenient and accessible, said Mr O’Donnell.

“The Manningham community has already embraced CDS Vic in its first few weeks, returning containers through OTCs and depots.

“Reverse vending machines are another way for sports and community clubs to be rewarded for recycling, as every bit counts when it comes to fundraising efforts.”

Residents Yukon and Lucas (pictured right) were the first to use the RVM and said they found the machine very easy to use. Charities and Community Groups can register as a partner through the cdsvic.org.au. Once registered, they will appear as a donation partner in the CDS Vic app.

Presently, Wonga Park Cricket Club, Templestowe Football Club, Park Orchards BMX Club, Park Orchards Lions Club, Parks Orchards Junior Football Club, and Doncaster Baseball Club are among the 400+ charities and groups signed up to receive donations.

The community can choose to receive their refund via an electronic transfer through the downloadable CDS Vic North app, a voucher, or as a donation to a charity or community group.

“This initiative rewards recycling and allows used cans, bottles and other eligible containers to be repurposed into new products,” Cr Lange said.

“I’m confident that having the reverse vending machines in such convenient locations locally will significantly reduce litter and deliver positive community fundraising and environmental outcomes.”