Run Warrandyte: Runners take your mark

by Megan McInerney

6th September 2021

GET YOUR diaries out and dust off your runners.

The team at Run Warrandyte have been busy as bees preparing for next year’s event and we are super proud to announce that Run Warrandyte 2022 will be held on Sunday, March 6.

All your favourite running events will be back in 2022, including the 2.5km, 5km, 10km, 15km and we will also see the return of the kid’s sprint — let’s get real, who doesn’t love a lolly bag.

We can honestly say that there is an event for everyone, whatever your age or your fitness level and with such a fabulous response to our newest event, we are thrilled to announce that the “tough as old boots” 21km will be back, catering for the hard-core runners and the daredevils in our community.

2022 will see the return of the Runner’s Village featuring sponsors, local businesses, entertainment and a selection of food and beverage options.

We sadly missed the Village in 2021 due to Coronavirus restrictions, but we are ever hopeful that 2022 will see a brighter outcome for community events, not to mention we love seeing your smiling, hot, sweaty, faces enjoying the post-run vibe and reliving how many times you ran up the Pound Road hill.

We will be reaching out for interest as the year progresses, so keep an eye on our socials if you would like to be involved in the Village.

Warrandyte Tips and Trails articles and our RW22 Runners Profile will also be a feature on social media this year, so we encourage the community to follow us on Facebook and Instagram and also sign up for newsletters via our webpage for all your Run Warrandyte information.

Lastly, we can’t run this event without the amazing sponsorship of community business and the brilliant donations we receive every year, so again we sincerely thank you guys for your support.

Our 2021 amazing sponsors included:

The Grand Hotel, Quinton’s IGA, Ringwood Warrandyte Osteo, Swift Caravans, Charlie Bins, Johnson Reimer, Long Life Health Care, Just Water, Oxygen8 and of course our major sponsor the Community Bank Warrandyte.

We are always looking for sponsorship, so if your business would like to come on board, we would love to have you.

Registration will open in September, so stay tuned.

To find out more, find Run Warrandyte on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website runwarrandyte.com