Royal Proclamation to the people of Warrandyte

by CLAIRE HARRISON, Warrandyte Festival Committee

8th April 2024

TODAY, WE stand before you with great pride as we celebrate the timeless virtues that define what it means to be a Warrandytian. In this remarkable village on the edge of the city yet nestled in a bushland valley, we find ourselves bound together by a shared spirit that sets us apart. We say that your willingness to volunteer and contribute selflessly underscores the true essence of Warrandyte. Whether in times of celebration or adversity, we come together, embodying the spirit of community that makes our village flourish. We firmly believe that, while we differ in talents, beliefs and cultural history, this place is sacred to all of us. In this place, fortunes have been won and lost, great men and women live, and remarkable children play. Music, art, and social discourse flourish here. The Monarchs of Warrandyte remind you that our unique culture is valuable. People of Warrandyte, continue to support your friends and neighbours whenever there is a need. Take joy from volunteering or just saying g’day to a fellow Warrandytian. Smile, and pass your cheerfulness on at the Festival and every other day of the year.

H.R.H Andrew, Chris, Don and Zeus Warrandyte Festival Monarchs 2024

Time to Celebrate

By CLAIRE HARRISON

WE ALL KNOW it takes a village.

This is especially true when it comes to hosting the Warrandyte Festival.

This year’s event will be celebrated on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.

“Our cherished community event is only possible thanks to the hundreds of volunteers and contributors behind the scenes who make the weekend so special,” says Festival President Dwayne Schuyler.

This year’s 2024 Monarchs are community volunteers Don Hughes, Chris “Chewy” Padgham and Andrew Yen, who serve to represent all the other fabulous volunteers who make make our community what it is.

“A big thanks to the mums and dads who are making costumes and have volunteered at the school stalls, the emergency services volunteers on site all weekend, the Scouts and local sports clubs running activities, and the artists taking time to make the reserve look amazing,” says Dwayne.

A new activity this year, Clay play: community art making, is being hosted by Gabie Mello from Warrandyte Pottery.

“I’m really excited to give people the chance to be creative with clay. “Imagine all of the amazing creatures that will come to life over the weekend,” says Gabie.

Clay play will be held on Friday night from 5pm to 7pm and Saturday from 10am to 2pm in the rotunda on the Riverbank.

Gabie is also the honorary guest judge for the en plein air painting competition hosted by NaNY Gallery.

Artists can sign up on Friday, April 19, from 9am at the NaNY Gallery tent before spending the day creating their unique artwork.

Completed artworks will be on display and for sale on Saturday at the NaNY Gallery tent on the Riverbank.

Money from sales (less processing fees) will go to the artist.

Claire Bloom from Warrandyte High School will once again host the Dog Show and Pet Parade.

A beloved event for 30+ years thanks to Claire’s dedication, you are invited to show off your cuddly, cute, and curious household creatures at the new time of 5pm–7pm on Friday.

As always, local schools, community groups and emergency services will get the chance to be cheered, celebrated and thanked as they promenade down Yarra Street for the annual Street Parade on Saturday.

Starting at Mitchell Avenue at 10am and ending at Stiggants Reserve, the Parade is a colourful and quirky celebration of all things Warrandyte.

“We have a long-standing joke that there are more Warrandytians in the Parade than watching it,” says volunteer Parade organiser Kerrie Boyle.

“Seeing the Parade participants enjoying themselves is a heart-warming reminder of all the amazing teachers, volunteers, activity leaders, emergency services volunteers, artists, sports people, local kids, and their parents who contribute to our community.”

Festival organisers would like to remind everyone that Yarra Street will be closed to traffic (including buses) between Warrandyte Bridge and the Harris Gully Road roundabout from approximately 9:30am until 11am on Saturday for the Parade.

Please plan ahead.

On Saturday, Monarchs Andrew Yen and Chris “Chewy” Padgham, both Scouts leaders, will coordinate their volunteers to help run the Scouts inflatable climbing wall on the grass below the Community Church and the Scouts giant waterslide, which runs down the hill adjacent to Stiggant Street.

Both will run between 11am and 4:30pm.

“There will be something for everyone this year,” says Andrew.

“There’s nothing quite like sliding down the hill in river water to bring a smile to your face.”

Members of the Warrandyte Netball Club will run Jellybean races from 1pm to 2pm on Saturday.

Younger kids are invited to test their skills by balancing a jellybean on a wooden spoon.

Our town’s very talented Warrandyte Artisans will have artwork to view and for sale in the foyer of the Community Church from 10am to 5pm.

Away from the Festival precinct, Warrandyte Historical Society Museum will welcome the public on Saturday between 10am and 5pm and Sunday between 1:30pm and 4:30pm at 111 Yarra Street.

Festival organisers would like to thank Jenny Drummond and Peter Hanson for offering to run the Gold Mine Tour following John Hanson’s recent passing.

John ran tours for more than 45 years, starting from his home, where he and Peter uncovered an underground mine shaft and side tunnel in the 1970s.

This year, Jenny and Peter welcome anyone interested in Warrandyte’s rich gold history to join them on Saturday from 2pm at 104 Webb Street.

Please wear sturdy footwear and bring a hat, sunscreen, and water.

See the full program on Pages 16–17, or find out more about the Festival at warrandytefestival.org.

Enjoy short films on the banks of the river

A TOTAL OF 12 short films have been selected for the 2024 Warrandyte Film Feast on Friday, April 19, at Stiggants Reserve.

“It’s always an entertaining evening showcasing the talent of emerging and experienced independent filmmakers,” says event host Rosalie Ridler.

“The films are diverse and eclectic, ranging from comedy to drama, thriller, surreal, abstract, and documentary.”

Rosalie, from local film production business Striking Productions, volunteers to organise the event for the festival.

She will kick off the screenings by presenting a short, simple film titled Number 11 (not in competition).

The Film Feast will feature four local filmmakers in the mix this year.

Jamie Kulin is part of the team that brings you Gem Amongst The Gold, a heart-warming documentary set in Warrandyte.

Stranded by Stephen Jenkins is set in the Yarra Valley — a precautionary tale of a lone young woman whose motorbike breaks down in the remote Australian bush.

She encounters a good Samaritan.

Is he what he seems, or does he have nefarious plans?

Lawrence Phelan has produced Favour on the Fourth Floor.

It is set late at night at a hotel where a guest solicits a cleaner for a rather unique favour.

Miras Tale, written, produced, and directed by Gary Hegedus, follows a lost mermaid who attempts to escape two seedy fishermen.

Come on down

Food trucks and bars will be open from 5pm, including during the 30-minute interval.

Tickets are limited and usually sell out, so please get in quickly to secure your seat.

Ticketing information and the full lineup of films is available on the Warrandyte Festival website at warrandytefestival.org/filmfeast.

Dust off your dancing shoes for this year’s Festival line up

With Autumn in full swing, Friday night at the Warrandyte Festival will feature live music on the Riverbank Stage from 5pm–7pm in the twilight.

One of Australia’s leading rock bands, Sisters Doll, will play an acoustic set in the Now and Not Yet Festival Lounge on the Riverbank.

With over 700 shows under their belts and crowned runners up on Australia’s Got Talent, they have toured and shared the stage with past KISS members Peter Criss and Bruce Kulick, along with many other rock legends.

Supporting Sisters Doll is local lyrical artisan, Emma Jury, who effortlessly weaves Taylor Swift’s storytelling finesse with the raw emotionality reminiscent of Lizzy McAlpine and Ethan Cain.

Infused with R&B and jazz nuances, her authentic voice crafts melodies that blend folk, pop, and soul influences.

On Saturday, high energy blue-billy-grass-rockin’-roots band, 19-Twenty will headline a solid line up of mostly local musicians for a fun day and night on the Main Stage.

This will include locals the Riffmasters, an eight-piece blues, soul and R&B band, as well as Cath Rutten, Tall Dan & the True Story’s, and festival-favourites, the Scrims.

Shine your dancing shoes!

On the Riverbank Stage, discover emerging talent when young bands and musicians aged 12 to 25 complete in the Battle of the Bands from 2:30pm–5:30pm.

Would you like to have a go on stage too?

This year there will be two Open Mic sessions from 9:30am–11:30am and 12:30pm–2:30pm.

Performers of all ages and capabilities are welcome to perform two to three songs each.

You can sign up in person half an hour beforehand (i.e. 9am and 12pm) at the Riverbank Stage — it’s first in, best dressed.