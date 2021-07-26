Roos to be locked out of golf course

by SANDI MILLER

26th July 2021

Cull cancelled but wildlife bodies sceptical

AFTER A HUGE community outcry, the Heritage Golf and Country Club has decided not to proceed with a planned cull of kangaroos on its two courses instead installing fencing to lock the roos out of the fairways.

Interested parties including Wildlife Victoria, Club management and residents met on May 6 and discussed plans to cull kangaroos at the Heritage Golf and Country Club property.

Club management claim the kangaroo population has tripled in 12 months due to a breeding surge during the drought and the advantages of easy access to a carpet of grass on golfing fairways.

However, Wildlife Victoria CEO Lisa Palma said a tripling of a kangaroo population in 12 months is “simply biologically impossible and absolutely ludicrous”.

“Female kangaroos commonly have one young annually, with the mortality rate in the wild for joeys typically at 70 per cent in the first year of life,” she said.

New club Managing Director Dr Cher Coad has blamed Parks Victoria for not managing the population in neighbouring Warrandyte State Park.

“If the Victorian State government was doing its job, in terms of managing the land bordering the Heritage Golf and Country Club, then we wouldn’t have this problem,” she said.

She says the lack of golfers during the recent COVID lockdown has provided kangaroos with unlimited access to the Heritage Golf and Country Club and they are reluctant to move, with management raising fears of the bigger male kangaroos becoming aggressive towards people.

“While the risk of this happening is quite small, the responsibility of the HGCC is to club members, visiting golfers, residents and their families and young children,” said Dr Coad.

“We have excessive numbers of kangaroos on our fairways and grounds, and they are powerful and potentially dangerous.

“The last thing we want is for a large grey kangaroo to cause harm to a golfer or children visiting their grandparents,” she said.

Ms Palma said she absolutely refuted the notion that the kangaroo population is dangerous with Wildlife Victoria receiving no reports kangaroo aggression towards people at the site.

“Some of the larger male kangaroos are known by the locals to be peaceful creatures, who enjoy the natural habitat of the local landscape.

“Indeed, the big fellow known as Scar Face is beloved by many in the community,” said Ms Palma.

“In direct contrast to Heritage’s statement, Wildlife Victoria has received an inordinate number of calls from concerned members of the public, residents, golfers and staff who are terribly worried for the safety and wellbeing of the kangaroo population on site.

Dr Coad said while the treatment of kangaroos is fraught with regulatory and ethical difficulties, the Heritage Golf and Country Club recognises the need for golfers and kangaroos to co-exist.

“Growing evidence leans towards the idea that the kangaroo population must be managed via more humane means,” Dr Coad said.

Ms Palma said that since the meeting of May 6, no further discussion had taken place.

“Instead, we have witnessed the result of stealthy cruel and violent attacks on the kangaroo population night after night at the site — this has been ongoing for months now!”

She said to date, Wildlife Victoria has seen a significant number of cases of kangaroos that have been savaged by dogs, shot, dismembered, and driven over by vehicles.

“We have taken many calls and received letters from members of the public who are too afraid to walk on or near the grounds for fear of the dogs turning on the locals,” Ms Palma said.

Dr Coad said the task to solve this problem and oversee the management and protection of kangaroos lies with the Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP).

She said the “kangaroos will be relocated back into the Warrandyte State Forrest [sic] and the property will be fenced”.

Ms Palma said it is outrageous, unacceptable and illegal for the Heritage Golf and Country Club to relocate the kangaroos without the required authorisation from the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning.

Despite this, Ms Palma said Wildlife Victoria remains hopeful that Heritage Management will consult with the group to achieve a positive outcome for the remaining kangaroos on the site.