Roadworks on the horizon

by Editors

5th December 2022

Fitzsimons Lane Upgrade: Foote Street works

IT MUST be school holidays soon, as Major Roads Projects Victoria (MRPV) Lane announce further road closures will be required across the Fitzsimons Lane Upgrade as completion works continue.

A statement from MRPV says there will be intermittent nightworks between 7pm and 5am Sundays to Thursdays — and if required on some Friday nights— between now and December 21 for final asphalting and line-marking (weather pending).

These works will progress across all legs of the intersection.

Road users are urged to allow extra time as temporary lane closures and traffic management measures will be in place.

Foote Street will be closed at Williamsons Road for limited times, when there will be detours in place using Anderson Street, Porter Street, Church Road, King Street, Lynnwood Parade and High Street.

Local residents will still be able to access their properties during this time with guidance from traffic controllers.

Impacted residents closest to the scheduled works will be notified closer to the date.

The speed limit is reduced to 40 km/h through the Fitzsimons Lane Upgrade and traffic management is in place. Continue to allow extra time for your journey.

For more information, please visit the Fitzsimons Lane Upgrade webpage at bigbuild.vic.gov.au/projects/mrpv/fitzsimons-lane-upgrade.

Yarra Street and Ringwood-Warrandyte Road maintenance works

VicRoads is about to commence extensive road maintenance on a 1.7km section of Ringwood-Warrandyte Road.

The works will take place between Monday, December 12 and Wednesday, December 21 between 8pm and 5am, every night (except Friday and Saturday nights) on the section of Ringwood-Warrandyte Road between the Warrandyte Bridge and Jumping Creek Road, with works beginning at the Jumping Creek Road end.

VicRoads has said its crews will work at night to minmiise traffic disruption and that dates and times are subject to weather conditions.

No works will occur over the Christmas and New Year period.

Crews will return from Sunday, January 8. 2023 to complete the road rehabilitation works, if the weather permits.

We’ll provide further information before these works start.

How will this impact you:

During nightworks, Yarra Street and Ringwood-Warrandyte Road will be closed between the Kangaroo Ground-Warrandyte Road and Jumping Creek Road roundabouts, with a signed detour in place via Harris Gully Road, Beauty Gully Road, Knees Road and Falconer Road.

There will be periods where there will be no vehicle access for properties along Yarra Street and Ringwood-Warrandyte Road.

Please refer to the table below for further information about access.

Please refer to the table below for further information about access. Access to Yarra Street businesses and the carpark along the Yarra River will be maintained.

Access for emergency services and public transport buses will be maintained.

Medium to high noise levels.

Some vibrations and dust around work areas while we remove the existing layer of the road, lay new asphalt, and reinstate the road.

Planned work schedule and access information for local residents and businesses

*Please note that works are subject to favourable weather conditions and may change depending on circumstances each night.

We’ll maintain access to emergency services and public transport buses.