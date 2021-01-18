Recycling goes up in smoke

by James Poyner

18th January 2021

RESIDENTS of Research received a lesson in the dangers of not properly disposing of their waste and recycling when they witnessed a small fire outside Research CFA Station.

On Wednesday morning, January 13 the driver of a garbage truck, collecting recycling, noticed his load had caught fire, and proceeded to drive to, and dump its load in the Research CFA carpark.

WD Bulletin spoke with Jarrad Bradley, 5th Lieutenant, Research CFA about the incident, he provided this statement, and picture.

“On Wednesday, January 13, at 07:36, the Research CFA brigade received an emergency fire call for a truck fire at the Research Fire Station.

Upon arrival at the station, members discovered that there was a large pile of rubbish on-fire in the middle of the station carpark.

It was quickly ascertained that a local rubbish truck, full of recycling refuse, had experienced a small fire in the load and had deposited the load into the station car park to save the truck and to allow for complete extinguishment.

Members safely entered the station and immediately deployed the Brigade’s tanker so that the fire could be delt with.

Several members used BA [Breathing Apparatus] to ensure that the smoke and any possible hazards where not a risk.

The fire was soon extinguished and the task of pulling the pile apart commenced.

This was to ensure that any embers or smouldering debris were out.

The remaining pile was later transferred to a dumpster via a bobcat and the rubbish contractor completed the disposal and the car park was washed clean.”

Smoke was visible around Research and triggered a warning via the VIC Emergency app.

The statement goes on to say.

“While a specific cause of this fire was not apparent, these types of fires are usually caused by the incorrect disposal of dangerous items in household rubbish bins.

Please ensure you check what can and cannot be put in your bins.

Particularly dangerous items include hot embers and ashes, gas cylinders — including small camping type Butane cylinders, and modern rechargeable batteries — especially Lithium, phone, laptop and LiPo batteries.

Please remember to check what goes into your bins, especially the correct disposal of batteries.”

Thanks to the quick thinking of the garbage truck driver, and the professionalism of the Research CFA volunteers, the events of Wednesday morning were quickly contained.

For information on how to properly dispose of e-waste, visit your local council’s website.

Images courtesy: Jarrad Bradley, 5th Lieutenant, Research CFA