Rainbow Golf Cup Day

YARRAMBAT Park Golf Course’s inaugural Rainbow Golf Cup Day was a huge success, completely selling out whilst bringing together LGBTQIA+ golfers and allies of all ages and abilities.

The event was held in early February and was a space where everyone was welcome to come and enjoy a day of golf, prizes, refreshments and fun. Belgravia Leisure’s National Disability and Diversity Manager, Jeff Walkley, said Belgravia Leisure proudly welcomes, supports and includes all people into the facilities, programs, services and employment it offers to communities across Australia and New Zealand.

“We do this by engaging with each community to better understand local priorities and preferences, and through collaboration and partnership, we act to welcome all to leisure and sport.

“People from the LGBTQIA+ community are actively welcomed and supported by us, as are all others,” Jeff said.

The format of the golfing day was Ambrose (nine holes), where each player hits off the tee, the best shot is selected, and all other players pick up their ball and place it alongside the best ball.

Each person then hits a second shot from the same spot.

The best shot is again selected.

This continues until the ball is in the hole.

This inclusive golfing format is perfect for complete beginners, and equipment was available upon request ensuring no one missed out on the fun.

With 72 golfers in attendance, Ali Berechree, Community Inclusion Officer at Yarrambat said the event was a hit with the local Yarrambat and surrounding community.

“The event was a big success with our two golf pros Brock Gillard and Matt Allen walking the course, giving tips and drives during the Ambrose.

“After the round, we had a Welcome to Country, speeches from partners including Proud 2 Play, Rainbow Golf and Nillumbik Shire Council.

“On behalf of the Belgravia Foundation, we put on a BBQ, tea and coffee station that everyone enjoyed,” Ali said.

She said Belgravia Leisure supports the LGBTQIA+ communities of Australia and New Zealand and commits to embracing diversity, inclusion, acceptance, and equal opportunity for all genders and sexualities.

The event was proudly hosted by Melbourne Rainbow Golfers in partnership with Proud 2 Play, Belgravia Leisure, Golf Australia and Nillumbik Shire Council.