Principal Coach retires

by SANDRA SEGOTA

5th December 2022

AFTER A TWO-YEAR hiatus due to COVID-19, Warrandyte Calisthenics College was able to perform its annual concert on Sunday, November 6, at the Karralyka Theatre in Ringwood East.

Calisthenics is an artistic sport unique to Australia.

Routines developed by an incredibly talented coaching team included controlled exercises, gymnastics, marching, singing, dancing and apparatus work.

All performances on stage from Sub Juniors through to Gold Masters had placed at a very successful competition season, with Sub Juniors and Intermediate teams winning their state titles competitions this year.

Tinies (aged 3–7 years) were an audience favourite at the concert, receiving some of the loudest cheers.

At the core of this success is Katrina Berryman, who has been the Principal Coach of Warrandyte Calisthenics for the last 22 years.

Sadly, Katrina has made the decision to retire from coaching and will leave the role of Principal Coach at Warrandyte Calisthenics College at the end of the year.



Katrina has been involved with the sport of calisthenics for 50 years, starting at the age of three at Croydon Uniting Calisthenics Club.

She began assisting with coaching at the age of 12 and was section coach for four sections by 17.

Having founded Warrandyte Calisthenics College 22 years ago, Katrina has coached every age group, covering all Divisions.

Katrina has held many positions within the Victorian Calisthenics Coaching Association, including that of President and has been passionate about coach education, sharing her knowledge through educational courses throughout Australia.

Katrina has received many awards in recognition of her commitment to the sport of calisthenics.

Some of these include Victorian Coach of the Year 2013, National Coach of the Year 2014, Service Award to Calisthenics Victoria 2021, and Calisthenics Victoria Life Membership 2022.

Katrina, along with the support of the Warrandyte Committee, has built a strong and successful club that upholds the values of community, inclusiveness, and fun.

She has been a mentor, administrator, coach, friend, and source of all calisthenic knowledge.

The club will miss Katrina but knows that what she has built will continue from strength to strength because of the foundations she has created.

Katrina leaves her role as principal coach with an overwhelming sense of respect, recognition, gratefulness, and best wishes as she moves on to new adventures and spends time with her incredibly supportive family and beautiful granddaughter, Daisy.

Warrandyte Calisthenics College trains at Andersons Creek Primary School and holds classes for all age groups.

Find out more at the Warrandyte Calisthenics College website, visit www.warrandytecalisthenics.com or contact Kathryn Payne

0408 123 756.