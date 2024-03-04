Preparing for the 2024 flu season

by David Cannalonga Owner, TerryWhite Chemmart Warrandyte Bachelor of Pharmacy, Accredited Consultant Pharmacist

4th March 2024

AS THE 2024 flu season begins, we are seeing new strains, updated vaccines, and an empowered public ready to fight this illness.

Luckily, getting vaccinated is easier than ever in Victoria, with pharmacies offering vaccination services for individuals aged five and above.

However, recognising flu symptoms and knowing how to treat them is still crucial.

The flu is more severe than a common cold, with symptoms like high fever, chills, coughing, sore throat, and fatigue.

Early detection and treatment are vital, especially for vulnerable groups like young children and the elderly.

f you believe you have symptoms of the flu or have tested positive on a home-based rapid antigen test, please get in touch with your doctor immediately.

Do not visit the doctor or pharmacy in person — first, make contact via phone.

If positive, your doctor may provide antiviral medication if appropriate, and your pharmacy can provide a medication delivery service.

The best defence against the flu still remains to get your yearly flu shot.

Vaccinations not only reduce the risk of getting the flu but also lessen its severity.

The Australian Government’s National Immunisation Program(NIP) provides free flu vaccines to high-risk groups, including children under five, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, pregnant women, those aged 65 and older, and individuals six months and older with certain medical conditions that put them at risk of severe flu.

If you fall into these categories, make sure to take advantage of the NIP benefits.

If you do not fall into these groups, you can still receive your flu vaccine at a small cost.

This year’s flu vaccine is tailored to the strains most likely to circulate.

Recommendations from the World Health Organisation guide the vaccine composition to offer broad protection against the latest virus variations.

Monitoring from sources like the Immunisation Coalition and HealthDirect Australia helps Australians stay informed about influenza trends.

While flu activity is generally low, staying vigilant is essential.

Navigating influenza can be challenging, but with advancements in vaccination and improved access to immunisation services, we can fight back.

Your first line of defence starts with vaccination — for your health and the well-being of the community. Stay informed, stay healthy, and remember that your local pharmacist in Victoria can help protect you and your loved ones against the flu from as young as five.

In addition to getting vaccinated, it’s crucial to adopt preventive measures to reduce the spread of the flu.

Simple practices like regular handwashing, covering your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, and avoiding close contact with sick individuals can make a significant difference.

Furthermore, maintaining a healthy lifestyle improves overall well-being and boosts your immune system.

Ensure you get enough sleep, eat a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and stay physically active if you can.

These habits not only help protect you from the flu, but they also contribute to your overall health.

It’s essential to stay informed about the flu vaccine’s availability and any updates on recommended strains.

TerryWhite Chemmart Warrandyte often provides information on our websites or through local community channels.

Keeping an eye on such updates ensures that you can plan and schedule your vaccination well in advance.

If you’re unsure about the flu vaccine or have concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out to the team at TerryWhite Chemmart Warrandyte.

We can address any questions you may have and provide personalised advice based on your health condition.

As part of our commitment to community health, TerryWhite Chemmart Warrandyte invites everyone in the community to visit in-store and learn more about how to protect themselves and their loved ones during this flu season.

Preparing for the 2024 flu season involves a multi-faceted approach, including vaccination, preventive measures, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

With increased accessibility to flu vaccines and valuable information, we have the tools to combat the flu effectively.

By staying informed, taking proactive steps, and seeking guidance from healthcare professionals, we can collectively create a healthier and safer community.|

Join us in the fight against influenza and prioritise your well-being this flu season.

Let’s stick together, stay informed and make Warrandyte a flu-free zone.