Podium Finish for Abbey

by ED MUNKS

8th August 2022

CONGRATULATIONS to Abbey Caldwell our new Commonwealth Games Bronze Medallist.

In a rough and tumble race 21-year-old Warrandyte athlete Abbey Caldwell ran the race of her life to finish third behind Tokyo Olympic Silver medallist Laura Muir in the Final of the Women’s 1500m.

Coming into the final 100m after being blocked early and behind the pack with little room to move Abbey ran from four-wide down the outside to finish strongly with a time of 4:04.79 and win her first international medal.

In a post-race interview with Channel 7, Abbey gave praise to her coach Gavin Burren and Team Caldwell who were watching from the stands.

“My support team have been unbelievable – Team Caldwell have been so good to me – I am just so grateful to have those people in my corner, and all my friends and family back home”.

