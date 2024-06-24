Pilates for Men: Embracing the physical and mental benefits

by LAURA ROODHOUSE

24th June 2024

Photo: BNG Media

PILATES, long perceived as a predominantly female domain, is breaking through traditional gender barriers and finding its way into the fitness routines of more men.

Interestingly, Pilates was initially designed for men, specifically soldiers recovering from war injuries, as Joseph Pilates developed this method to help rehabilitate injured soldiers during World War I.

Later, when Pilates transitioned to New York, his studio was located near the ballet district, naturally attracting dancers who benefited from the practice’s focus on core strength and flexibility.

Men increasingly embrace this versatile exercise regimen as they recognise its immense potential for physical conditioning, injury prevention, and mental well-being.

Pilates blends precision movements with mindful breathing to deliver powerful results, making it an attractive option for enhancing overall fitness.

A key aspect drawing men to Pilates is its focus on core strength and engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously to improve posture, balance, and flexibility.

Pilates exercises’ controlled, low-impact nature is ideal for injury prevention and recovery, particularly by enhancing flexibility and promoting correct alignment.

Pilates is a valuable cross-training tool for athletes.

It improves flexibility, balance, and core strength, which translates into better performance in various sports.

Pilates is also beneficial for aging people as it enhances flexibility, improves balance, and increases muscle endurance.

This helps maintain mobility and reduce overall body pain and aches.

The mental well-being benefits of Pilates are equally significant.

The practice requires focus on controlled, precise movements combined with coordinated breathing, which reduces stress and enhances mental clarity.

This mindfulness aspect provides a form of moving meditation, leading to overall improvements in mental health.

Joseph Pilates once said:

“Physical fitness is the first requisite of happiness.

Our interpretation of physical fitness is the attainment and maintenance of a uniformly developed body with a sound mind capable of naturally, easily, and satisfactorily performing our many varied daily tasks”.

Why Pilates is a game changer for men?

Enhanced flexibility and mobility: Pilates lengthens and stretches muscles, improving mobility and helping prevent discomfort and injuries associated with stiffness and poor flexibility.

Core strength and stability: Strengthening the deep abdominal and back muscles improves overall stability and posture and reduces strain on the spine, supporting better performance in other physical activities.

Injury prevention through balanced training: Pilates promotes muscle balance by strengthening smaller muscle groups often neglected in traditional fitness routines, preventing injuries from overtaxing certain body parts.

Mental health: The mindfulness required in Pilates reduces stress, increases mental clarity, and enhances concentration, providing a mental break to recharge.

Functional strength for everyday life: Pilates involves multiple muscle groups, enhancing daily functioning and making everyday tasks easier.

Men’s Pilates returns to Warrandyte

Recognising the growing interest in men doing Pilates, Wellness by PP is excited to reintroduce Men’s Pilates to the weekly timetable.

Scheduled every Wednesday from 7pm to 7:45pm, these sessions are designed specifically for the male physique, focusing on movements that enhance flexibility, build core stability, and improve overall fitness.

The classes emphasise hands-on corrections and maintaining correct technique, ensuring maximum benefits from each exercise and minimising injury risk.

Wellness by PP invites men of all abilities and ages to join Men’s Pilates classes, whether they are looking to supplement a current fitness routine or start a new path to wellness.

For just $28, you can experience a casual class or join under a membership for $48 for unlimited access to all classes at the studio, including Pilates, a variety of Yoga, Stretch & Tone, and Strength & Conditioning.

At Wellness by PP, you’ll find a supportive environment where you can safely explore the benefits of Pilates under the guidance of experienced instructors.

Pilates is more than just a series of exercises; it’s a path to better health, increased strength, and mental clarity.

For more information, visit www.wellnessbypp.com.