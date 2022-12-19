Pedestrian bridges to be replaced

by Nillumbik Council

19th December 2022

FOLLOWING the severe weather event and subsequent flooding in October, two pedestrian bridges across Diamond Creek are scheduled to be replaced in the coming weeks as the damage sustained has been deemed too severe to repair.

Flood-damaged sections of two pedestrian bridges across the Diamond Creek in Eltham will be removed this week.

Other structural components, such as the abutments and footings, will be retained at both locations.

The bridges, next to the Susan Street Oval and near the Eltham Skate Park, were too severely damaged in the October severe weather and flooding to be repaired.

Pedestrian detours are now in place via the bridges on Bridge Street, Brougham Street, or Diamond Street.

The bridge next to the Susan Street Oval will be replaced with a bridge of similar size and materials.

To prevent further damage, it will be raised higher than the previous bridge, above the 10-year flood level provided by Melbourne Water.

Design work to reconstruct the bridge is underway.

Nillumbik Mayor Ben Ramcharan said the bridges were unsafe and needed to be removed.

“The October floods had a significant impact on our infrastructure along the Diamond Creek, including our shared paths, bridges and open spaces.

“We appreciate that the bridge closures are inconvenient and frustrating for trail users, and I want to reassure you that we will be working as quickly as possible to replace them,” he said.

Cr Ramcharan said Council would be advocating the Victorian Government to replace the second bridge near the Eltham Skate Park as part of its recent $32.8 million election commitment to build a new shared-use path along the Hurstbridge rail line from Montmorency to Eltham, to ensure it is delivered as soon as possible.