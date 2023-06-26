Passing the Liberal baton

by SUSAN FOREMAN

26th June 2023

Liberal leader John Pessuto announces Nicole Werner at the Warrandyte Candidate

THE ELECTORATE of Warrandyte is gearing up for a byelection following the announcement from Ryan Smith MP that he is retiring from political life.

The Liberal Party have already preselected their new candidate, which itself was contested by nine hopefuls, among them Manningham Councillor Andrew Conlon, the former Institute of Public Affairs executive director John Roskam, former Eltham candidate Jason McClintock, and KPMG director Sarah Overton.

A 22-year-old law student and champion rower, Antonietta di Cosmo also contested the Liberal ticket alongside former political staffer Jemma Townson.

The victorious contender is Nicole Ta-Ei Werner, a 32-year-old former food relief worker for Empower Australia, the charitable arm of Pentecostal church Planetshakers.

She was also the unsuccessful Liberal candidate for the seat of Box Hill in last year’s State Election and, since then, has been working in the office of Senator Jane Hume.

She said she was “humbled and honoured” that the members chose her as the Warrandyte candidate. The election is said to be a test of the Liberal party leader John Pesutto, who has overseen infighting and internal divisions, most notably over the expulsion from the party room of Moira Deeming after she attended an anti-trans rally also attended by neo-Nazis. Ryan Smith was one of those who opposed the expulsion motion. Nicole and Ryan sat down with M&N Bulletin as he passed the baton to the new candidate Nicole Werner.

Ryan said he had been approached to work in the corporate sector by a commercial property developer about two months ago.

“As the Shadow Minster for Planning for the last a couple of years, I enjoyed working with that industry.

“Given that I was not on the front bench this term, and clearly was not in favour with the leader of the day, coupled with the offer, made me re-evaluate — along with just too many years in opposition”.

Although he said he would miss the people.

“l enjoy being able to meet people when it’s convenient for them.

“So I think mostly I will miss the flexibility of time and doing projects in the community.

“Having said that, you know it’s been tougher and tougher to actually get anything done,” he said. Ryan said he was pleased they chose a local person as the new candidate.

“I think she’s the right person,” he said.

“There were nine people who put their hand up, five weren’t locals, and I would have been disappointed if the party had selected a non-local.

“So, I’m happy that we got one of the four, and I’ve seen Nicole campaign very enthusiastically and really connect, particularly with many of the younger people.

“I think the party had seen the work she had put in during the last election.

“So, I’m hoping to see that again,” he said.

Nicole had an 8.9 per cent swing against her in Box Hill at the 2022 State Election, but she remains optimistic about a different result in Warrandyte.

“It was my first run as a candidate, and I’ve learnt from that.

“There are setbacks in everybody’s career and life, but I’m a fighter, so I’m back to fight — I want to fight for the people of Warrandyte,” she said.

Nicole said her passion for politics goes back to her family’s story.

“My parents moved from Malaysia for a better life for the family — with quite a backstory as well.

“My maternal grandmother is illiterate; she can’t read or write, she was born into poverty in Malaysia, and her family was too poor to send her to school.”

She said her grandmother was an amazing woman.

“She survived WWII by hiding in the jungle as a child, and as the eldest daughter, the family sent all her siblings to school, but not her, she stayed home to do the housework.

“She tells stories of dropping all her younger siblings at school, and she would peer through the window and try to catch bits of learning where she could.

“And so, she worked as hard as possible to send my mum and her other children to school.

“My mum grew up in that environment, with a degree of poverty, and decided at age 22 to move out here.

“And this is so many migrant stories, you move here for a better life, you make a fresh start for your family.

“Mum recently told me the story where she’s a new migrant, first-time mother, she’s been working two jobs just to get ahead and to, you know, be able to buy a house, they have just bought a house, and she is pregnant with me the first child, and she put a hand on her belly, and she said that she would say to me, I want you to be a leader and I want you to change the world.

“I think that’s always been ingrained in me, that there is this hunger and desire to make a difference in the community, and politics for me is about that, more than anything else,” she said.

She said she is from a multicultural, multi-faith family; her father is Buddhist, her mother is agnostic, her brother is atheist, she has Islamic family members, and she and her husband are Christian.

That is what makes Victoria great, it’s a multicultural multi-faith society, and I will always defend the right for people to have the freedom to worship if they choose to or not, and the religion they choose to practise or not,” she said.

Nicole paid tribute to the job that Ryan has done for the electorate over the last 16 years.

She said that people have told her she had some big shoes to fill.

“Ryan told me they’re not big shoes, we all do things differently, so they’re just different shoes.

“But he leaves an amazing legacy and has been a beloved local member, and so it does for me mean that they are huge shoes to fill, because everyone you speak to just adores Ryan.”

Ryan said he had the same issue when he took over from Phil Honeywood in 2006.

“That was 18 years [that Phil had been in office], but, you don’t do it the same, you just do it how you think you need to do it.”

Nicole said she would do a lot the same as Ryan in terms of helping the individual constituent.

“The gold standard is ‘have I helped this person, have I advocated this issue, have I helped this family?’.

“And that is what I want to do, be someone that helps people and fights for people,” she said. Ryan said the times sometimes force you to act a certain way.

“When Black Saturday happened, bushfire became the overarching focus of the community for several years, we would have meetings at the community church with over 600 people just to get information on what to do, and so bushfire prep became sort of my thing for a while because I knew the community cared about it, I knew how fragile our situation was in regards to fire.

“But then, when I started, the health of the Yarra River was a big deal — there were E. Coli levels through the roof, and the runoff from people’s septic tanks was horrible.

“And so, with those different focuses of the community, drives you to act in a certain way which is different to what my predecessor did, in a different to what my successor will do as well, the times call for a certain type of person, a certain type of action in the certain way of approaching something,” he said.

Nicole said that living in nearby Blackburn and studying in Donvale, she felt she understood the electorate’s needs.

“This is an incredibly diverse electorate in its population demographics and landscape, so I will be campaigning on local issues pertinent to each area.

“In Doncaster East and Donvale, there are issues like over-development that people are worried about, and then in areas like North Warrandyte, Warrandyte, Park Orchards there is the Green Wedge as far out as Chirnside Park, and obviously that is an important issue to the locals there,” she said.

But she said some issues transcend geography and demographics, such as the cost of living, noting a conversation she has had with a resident in Park Orchards who has to sell their house due to mortgage stress.

“And when I was working in foodbank, we saw a rise during the pandemic, and we were feeding 3,000 people — in 11 months, we gave away a million meals.

“And that for me was such a wake-up call in the sense of how government decisions impact individuals’ lives,” she said.

Hats go in the ring

Other parties are still going through the pre-selection process.

A source from within the Labor party told M&N Bulletin that the party has not yet decided on their intentions for the seat.

Thomas Lightbody, who is currently Deputy Mayor of Manningham, has been announced as the candidate for the Victorian Greens.

Minor parties and independents are beginning to emerge, the Freedom Party’s Greg Cheesman has confirmed he is looking to contest the seat, Jack Corcoran has been endorsed as the Sustainable Australia candidate for Warrandyte, and Raymond “Snake Man” Hoser announced he would run as an independent.

Mr Smith’s resignation will take effect from July 7.

After that time, the Victorian Electoral Commission will hold a byelection, likely in late August or early September.