Park upgrade coming to Ryans Reserve

by Nillumbik Council

7th August 2023

RYANS RESERVE in Diamond Creek is set for a significant makeover after Nillumbik Council successfully secured $1.19 million in funding via the Victorian Government Growing Suburbs Fund.

Council is currently seeking feedback on the designs.

The Ryans Reserve Rejuvenation Project aims to provide recreational space, leisure, and sports opportunities for all ages and abilities.

The draft concept plans include landscaping, seating, exercise equipment, an accessible toilet, BBQ and shelter, playground equipment, a small stage suitable for community performances, and accessible pathways.

Nillumbik Mayor, Ben Ramcharan, said the upgrade will create a safe, accessible, and enjoyable community space.

“The design aims to provide something for everyone in the community to enjoy.

“It combines opportunities for physical play such as the new playground and soccer goals, as well as spaces to be enjoyed through passive play and social connection, such as a sensory play, quiet area and picnic shelters.”

Ellis Ward Councillor Peter Perkins said,

“I encourage you to share your ideas and feedback on the proposed plans to help shape this fantastic recreational space for Diamond Creek.”

See the draft concept plans and have your say by Sunday, August 20, at participate.nillumbik.vic.gov.au/ryans-reserve.