Park Orchards BMX host State Series round

by Susan Foreman

4th September 2023

ROUND 6 of the AusCycling HutSix 2023 Victorian State Series came to Stintons Reserve on August 27, giving the Park Orchards Panthers a chance to host 430 riders from all over the state and show off the recently refreshed facilities.

Thanks to Community Bank Warrandyte and Manningham Council’s support, riders could use the new start hill gate and shelter.

The new facilities were enjoyed by the visiting Mayor Deirdre Diamante and Councillor Carli Lange. Panthers President Terri McKinnon said it was wonderful to have riders from across the state enjoying the new facilities.

“The Club is completely run by volunteers, which includes all the track maintenance and grounds work being completed by the members themselves.

“For us to be able to host an event that draws Australian world riders to the track is a testament to their hard work,” she said.

Manningham Mayor Deirdre Diamante, Club President Terri McKinnon, and Yarra Ward Councillor Carli Lange

The Park Orchards Panthers saw 20 of its 50 competing club riders finish on the podium at the end of the day.

World elite riders Bodi Turner (Maroondah Eastfield BMX) finished 1st in the Men’s Superclass, beating his previous track record to finish in 30.343 seconds, followed by Wade Turner (Maroondah Eastfield BMX) in 2nd, and Josh Jolly (Ballarat Sebastopol BMX) in 3rd.

In the Women’s Superclass, Bella May (Frankston BMX) took home 1st and the women’s track record of 33.875 seconds, Mia Webster (Park Orchards BMX) 2nd, and Jaclyn Wilson (Bendigo BMX) in 3rd.

Photos: TAKE IKE

