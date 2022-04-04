Nieta Manser appointed Principal at Warrandyte PS

STUDENTS, parents, and teachers alike were delighted when it was announced that Nieta Manser, the current Acting Principal at Warrandyte Primary School (WPS), is to be appointed as their substantive Principal.

After undergoing a formal recruitment process, School Council President, David Wells, announced the great news to the school community.

As the new Principal, Ms Manser will continue the work she has been undertaking since she took the Acting role at the beginning of 2021.

Nieta is a passionate educator and leader who uses her teaching and leadership experiences as the springboard for the work she undertakes at WPS.

She is a fervent believer in building a team of educators who excel; supporting staff as they become involved in new initiatives and Professional Development.

As an advocate for Literacy, when arriving at Warrandyte Primary at the beginning of 2021 as the Acting Principal, she began a campaign to get high-quality texts into the classroom for teachers and students to use during their Literacy block.

The drive was so successful the school was able to purchase over 150 books across all age groups.

These texts are known as “mentor texts” that can be used to teach reading and writing strategies to students as they learn what good readers and writers do.

The push for more books in the classroom is also part of a schoolwide shift to promoting student voice and agency in the classroom.

“Students should be able to read quality literature from texts of their choice when practising their reading goals and apply the strategies taught in the lesson,” said Nieta.

In 2020 Nieta joined the Northeast Victorian Regional office as an Education Improvement Leader for Inner East schools, working with

school leaders to build staff capacity to deliver improved student outcomes.

She brings with her all the knowledge that she gained in this role and has begun to drive an agenda that complements and builds on

the current practices at the school, including the application of the ten High Impact Teaching Strategies (HITS) that are proven to improve

student outcomes.

She regularly leads staff development and training, and has an ongoing commitment to creating a culture where students and teachers are all

working together towards excellence.

“Our new instructional model sets clear roles for the teacher, the student and the peers in the classroom and supports explicit teaching, student voice and differentiation,” said Nieta.

It is not just the pedagogical knowledge that Nieta is known for around the school.

Anyone working with her knows that she strongly believes that wellbeing and academia are equally important.

After two very disruptive years for students, families and teachers, this will continue to be a focus for Nieta as she becomes the substantive

principal.

“Recovery from a difficult time is a big consideration this year,” she said.

Having attended Warrandyte Primary School herself, Nieta says she is thrilled to be able to give back to the community that instilled a strong

sense of community in her.

“Warrandyte Primary has a strong history and connection to our broader community.

“In many ways, it still reminds me of how things were when I was a student here, but Warrandyte Primary is anything but the small country school I went to.

“Our teachers have a very strong pedagogical knowledge and are passionate about their students achieving positive outcomes,” said Nieta.

She believes the students get the best of both worlds at WPS.

“The open spaces, strong cross-age relationships and of course the iconic Bushband are all still here, but when the students are in the classroom, they get to work with their teachers towards achieving their learning goals,” said Nieta.

Dave Wells, President of the WPS School Council, congratulated Nieta on her appointment.

“Nieta is to be congratulated — she submitted an outstanding application and her interview with the council was a delight.”

“Of course, Nieta is well known to the school having been interim Principal throughout last year.

“We would like to thank her for the wonderful work to date and congratulate her on being appointed to the role.

Nieta, we are very proud of our school and proud to have you leading it,” he says.