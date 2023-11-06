New play space at Park Orchards Community House

by Kelly Cooper

6th November 2023

PARK ORCHARDS Community House and Learning Centre welcomed over 150 people to their centre on Friday, October 27, for a Family Fun Night celebrating Children’s Week 2023.

As a member of the neighbourhood house sector, the centre delivers social and recreational activities, including health and well-being programs, accredited and pre-accredited learning, providing short and long-term courses with certificate and diploma-level courses, and childcare for the community.

The childcare program enables children to learn through exploration and stimulating experiences in a safe and secure environment.

In line with the 2023 Children’s Week theme, “Children have the right to relax, play and to take part in activities they enjoy”, the Family Fun Night ensured this was well and truly covered.

The team at the Centre put together an event full of free, fun activities for the children and families to enjoy, including face painting, cuddling furry animals in the animal nursery, ice cream treats from our local Mr Whippy Alex Xu, and a tasty sausage sizzle cooked by Park Orchards Lions Club.

The event was also supported by representatives from Victoria Police, giving the children (and adults) a chance to try on the police uniforms and get a close look at a police car.

During the evening, the centre officially opened its new Early Learning Centre playground. Community Bank Warrandyte Volunteer Director Claire Jones was invited to officially open the new play space, which was made possible due to funding support from the bank’s Community Investment Program.

Over the preceding month, the old playground has been transformed to provide zones for the children to have fun and be creative, including soft turf areas, a bike track, and a sand pit providing spaces for many sandcastles to be created.

Ms Jones said Community Bank Warrandyte was proud to fund accessibility projects for children of all ages and abilities.

“What a bonus that this new space is not only educational but fun as well!

“It is because of local residents that bank with us that we are able to give back up to 80 per cent of our profits to community projects, including $45,000 this year, for the new play space at Park Orchards Community House”.

The centre looks forward to welcoming new families to the childcare centre in years to come to enjoy this space delivered through this funding.