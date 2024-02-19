New carer support in Warrandyte

by WORDS AND PICTURES By SUE BATCHELER MyTime Facilitator

19th February 2024

WARRANDYTE has a new carers support group, which commenced Term 4 2023, serving the Manningham, Nillumbik, and Maroondah areas.

MyTime is a free group for parents and carers who have children under 18 years of age with a disability, chronic medical conditions, or other additional needs, including developmental delay.

There are over 40 MyTime groups in Victoria, funded by the Federal Government.

However, until now, those living in Manningham and Nillumbik would have had to have travelled to Doreen, Rosanna, or Box Hill for their nearest group.

The advantage of MyTime is there is a Play Leader to keep the children under school age engaged while parents and carers meet.

During the planning phase of this group, MyTime was aware of the need to find a venue with well-equipped indoor and outdoor play spaces as well as a gated outdoor area so that it was suitable for parents to bring their children along.

Warrandyte Community Church was the obvious place for MyTime to meet due to its amazing facilities that meet these requirements.

MyTime sessions in Warrandyte started back in October, and the group meets fortnightly during school terms.

Parents and carers have expressed how well-suited the play area is and how much their children enjoy coming. Kate Green, the Play Leader, has put together an amazing children’s program for each session.

Her background in educational programs and environmental science means that there is a strong focus on nature-based activities.

Kate is extremely adaptable and easily changes the session’s activity to meet the children’s abilities and interests if needed.

If the children prefer to play with the vast array of toys rather than do the planned activity, which often occurs, Kate adjusts the program accordingly.

While the children play, parents and carers meet over morning tea.

The group is for parents and carers who have children at school as well as those who bring younger children along.

Each MyTime session is different and tailored to meet the group’s needs.

Making bliss balls to take home in a beautifully presented gift box was a well-received activity by the group.

Another favourite session was a talk from Julia Ryan from William Ready.

Julia has a son who is autistic.

She spoke about her journey since her son’s diagnosis and how it led to her starting her online educational and sensory resources store.

The group resonated with Julia and her journey to the point that discussions continued after the end of the session.

This year will again be packed with lots of great activities and speakers designed to support carers in gaining relevant information to help them in their role and also give them some time to do something for themselves.

The group has also allowed parents and carers to connect and share ideas with others who understand the challenges of having a child with extra needs.

MyTime Warrandyte meets on alternate Friday mornings 9:30am–11:30am during school terms.

If you want more information regarding MyTime Warrandyte, contact suzanneb@mytimevic.com.au or visit www.mytime.net.au, but note that at the time of publication, the Warrandyte group is still in the process of being added to the website.