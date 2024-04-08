Netball for all at Warrandyte Netball Club

by Rachael Banks, Warrandyte Netball Club

8th April 2024

EVERYONE knows that kids’ sport is not just about the kids.

It is the families who get them to and from training, rain, hail, or shine, and who buy uniforms and other equipment.

In recent years, Warrandyte Netball Club (WNC) has strived to create a bigger, better, and more inclusive family experience with events beyond the court, including a few mother/carer–daughter games.

The number of ladies saying they “wouldn’t mind” getting their Netball back on increased to the point that WNC felt it was time to answer the call.

Last year, WNC added a ladies’ team that plays in the Manningham Netball Tuesday Night Open social competition, the current Autumn seasons run right through until June.

The club also has a Mature team which plays on Saturday afternoon.

As well as being a great way to dust off the cobwebs when it comes to being back on the courts (this old Netballer hadn’t played for eight long years), it is a great way to catch up with existing friends and to connect with new ones.

Team members range from 18 to 40+, and there are plenty of laughs and camaraderie each week — whether it has been weeks, months, years, or decades since you were last on the court.

WNC welcomes all skill and fitness levels, so if you are looking for a new sporting outlet on a Tuesday night or Saturday afternoon, why not try netball?

WNC is open to supporting additional social teams and players.

registrar@warrandytenetball.org for more details.