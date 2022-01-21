NaNY Gallery off to a great start

by Greg Swedosh

21st January 2022

THE NEW NaNY art gallery in the main street of Warrandyte has been an instant hit with locals and visitors alike.

Located inside the Now and Not Yet café and featuring local artist Jacinta Payne’s work as the first exhibition, the feedback to the gallery has been extremely positive.

Seven of Jacinta’s paintings have been snapped up by eager purchasers.

The next exhibition will be of North Warrandyte artist Tori Swedosh’s work. Entitled Can you see the beauty in it? this exhibition will feature works of mixed media, paintings, and sculptures.

“It all started by taking photos of mud”, said Tori.

“I’m a member of an awesome Facebook page called Warrandyte Nature.

“There are gorgeous photos of all the amazing birds, animals, flowers and sunsets around this beautiful place where I live in northeastern Melbourne.

“It was lockdown, and we were all confined to a 5km radius of our homes.

“I was meditating one morning down by the Yarra, and as I opened my eyes, I found myself looking at sloppy, mushy mud and some strands of grass that were growing out of it.

“It struck me then how we mostly don’t even notice the beauty of the earth beneath us.

“It’s easy to appreciate a great photo of a kangaroo, a wombat or an Eastern Rosella. “But dirt and leaves? I posted some photos on the page where a very funny conversation ensued. “’What is it?’, ‘Is there a snake?’.

“My response: ‘Nope. Just mud.’

“It made me laugh.

“Then I started to notice the exquisite quality of the fine details around me.

“A feather stuck in some leaves, bark from various trees, shadows and reflections.

“It’s endless if you dive into the minutiae of nature; the closer you look, the more detail you can find.

“It’s really quite wonderful.

“And it’s awesome to know that we are connected to all things and everyone.”

Nillumbik Council has provided a grant for the exhibition through their Nillumbik Artist in Own Residence program.

This program has been developed to commission opportunities for local creatives to create for, or with, community from their own unique art spaces.

Tori’s work has been produced in her home studio in North Warrandyte.

The exhibition opening night is on Sunday, February 6, from 5pm to 7pm.

The gallery will be set up as an immersive experience of the Warrandyte forests.

Wine and canapes will be served.

Other upcoming Exhibitions are as follows, with the opening night to be held from 5pm to 7pm on the dates below:

Kim Charbonneau, from April 3, 2022.

Myra Carter, from June 5, 2022.

Bronwyn Elmore, from August 7, 2022.

To stay informed of future exhibitions and events at NaNY Gallery follow their Facebook page at fb.me/NaNYGalleryWarrandyte.

Photo’s supplied

