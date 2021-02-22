Market under threat

by JR Giammario

22nd February 2021

THE ELTHAM Craft and Produce Market has been a staple of the Eltham community for 44 years but its future is now under threat.

Founded in 1978 along the driveway of the Living and Learning Centre on Main Road, the Eltham Craft and Produce Market has served as an outlet for locally and homemade crafts and produce.

I remember going to the market as a young boy, buying heat packs at the start of every winter with my parents and sister.

We would walk from home to the market and as you entered Alistair Knox Park, the aromas of the food trucks would draw you in.

Soon, aromas mixed with music, conversation and laughter — the sound of a happy and connected community.

These are memories that I hold dear to my heart, and now, it may all come to an end.

On Sunday, February 21, 2021, possibly the last Eltham Craft and Produce Market took place.

Following conversations with the Market organisers Bianca and Di, and Wingrove Ward Councillor, Geoff Paine, I learned the market is under threat of discontinuing due to the complicated process of obtaining licenses and the grounds to continue hosting the market.

The main issue revolves around having a committee properly in place and obtaining a permit to use the area behind Eltham Library.

The market has been using the location between Panther Place and Library Place since October of 2004, an area with great parking and easy accessibility for anyone to visit.

Both stall holders and market goers expressed their sadness over the potential discontinuation of the market and its end will have a long-lasting impact in the Eltham community.

Market organisers are asking Eltham residents and market goers to lobby the local community and market regulars to let Nillumbik Shire Council know that they want the market to stay.

The Warrandyte Diary and WD Bulletin will have further updates on this story as it develops.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.