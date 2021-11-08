Manningham Roads

by SANDI MILLER

8th November 2021

Gathering the evidence to fix 5-Ways

A COLLISION IN September gave rise to renewed calls for safety improvements to be considered for the 5-Ways intersection in South Warrandyte.

The intersection of Ringwood- Warrandyte Road/Croydon Road/ Husseys Lane and Brumbys Road in Warrandyte South, known locally as 5-Ways, is a State controlled arterial road managed by the Department of Transport (DoT).

It has been the site of a number of vehicle crashes and incidents, with the most recent collision between a car and a truck seeing a young woman airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Manningham Mayor, Cr Andrew Conlon said Council joins residents’ concerns about the ongoing risks associated with this intersection and are continuing to advocate to have this fixed.

“I know many of you have tried to have this situation improved for years and thank you for your ongoing commitment,” he said.

Prior to the Pandemic Lockdown, congestion at the intersection often saw drivers queuing for extended periods to exit Croydon Road during morning and evening peak time, a situation that is expected to return as we open up.

Manningham Council says it continues to urge DoT to undertake improvements.

“DoT tell us that they don’t have enough evidence to move this road work up their priority list,” a Council spokesperson said.

Council is urging people to help them by reporting their experiences at the notorious intersection.

Visit the Your Say Manningham website to provide details of your experiences of using 5-Ways, including any accidents or near misses that you have been involved in or witnessed, and Council will share this information with DoT to support its efforts in ensuring this dangerous intersection is fixed.

yoursay.manningham.vic.gov.au/5- ways.

Concept plans released for Jumping Creek Road

THE CONCEPT plans for the remainder of the Jumping Creek Road upgrade are now complete, with the detailed design process to be undertaken in late 2021 and works commencing in late 2022.

Council is planning to invest over $17.9M over five years to upgrade this major road that will see a reconstruction of the full length of the road from Ringwood-Warrandyte Road in Warrandyte to Homestead Road in Wonga Park.

Council says it will also advocate to the State and Federal Government for further funding for this road and associated detours.

Stage 1 of construction works were completed last year, and Council has now presented the concept plans for the remainder of the road upgrade.

Throughout the development of the concept plans, Council has obtained feedback from the community and worked closely with the Jumping Creek Road Community Reference Panel.

Outgoing Manningham Mayor, Cr Andrew Conlon said that these concept plans were developed with the community and would be another step towards the upgrade of this important road.

“Manningham Council is proud to be another step closer to upgrading this road which will see safety improvements as well as increased vegetation, a mixed-use trail, wildlife protection measures, improved road useability and an upgrade to the township intersection and streetscape,” Cr Conlon said.

“We thank those who had input into the design of the concept plans and we look forward to commencing works on this important project.”

To be kept up-to-date with this project, please visit yoursay.manningham.vic.gov.au/ jumping-creek-road-upgrade.

Letter to the Editor