Managing visitors on Extreme days

by Susan Foreman

6th November 2023

MANNINGHAM Council has published its plans to help keep locals and visitors safe this summer with a series of road closures that will come into effect on Extreme and Catastrophic days. Parks Victoria has stated that on Extreme Fire Danger days, Pound Bend Reserve, Jumping Creek Reserve, Koornong Reserve, and Normans Reserve will be closed.

On Catastrophic days, the entire Warrandyte State Park will be closed to the public.

To ensure the safety of locals and visitors and in support of Parks Victoria, Council will instigate soft-road closures on the roads surrounding Pound Road on Extreme and Catastrophic Fire Danger days.

Manningham Mayor Deirdre Diamante said the closures were agreed upon by the Manningham Municipal Fire Management Planning Committee — which includes representatives from Manningham Council, Victoria Police, Forest Fire Management Victoria, Country Fire Authority, and Fire and Rescue Victoria — as a reaction to the increase in visitors to Warrandyte and Pound Bend on hot, summer days.

“Visitors share our love of Warrandyte State Park. “Pound Bend, in particular, has become an increasingly popular place to cool down on hot days.

“Unfortunately, this popularity has posed safety risks during fire season.

“Having a large volume of cars parked along the narrow roads and near the fire track access gate has made it especially difficult for emergency services and visitors to get in and out.

“By making this change, we are working together to protect our community and visitors to the area,” Cr Diamante said.

On extreme and catastrophic fire danger days, a soft closure will be in place for access roads to Pound Bend, including Taroona Avenue, Everard Drive, and Pound Bend Road.

Parking will also be unavailable at the car park at the entrance to Pound Bend during this time.

This means Council will place temporary signage on the roads to indicate they are closed in the most visible way possible, and issue parking fines to motorists parking illegally.

Residents on affected roads and their visitors will still be able to access their properties. More information can be found at www.manningham.vic.gov.au/news/warrandyte-state-park-fire-danger-road-closures.

