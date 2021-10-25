Macedon traders unsatisfied

by STEPHANIE CARAGLANIS

25th October 2021

MACEDON Square’s proposed streetscape upgrade has been in the works for over a year, with traders fighting to keep the centre functional and safe.

In August 2020, Manningham Council released two concept designs aiming to upgrade Macedon Square, one with an open space plan (Option B) and one without (Option A). Traders and community members identified several sore points in the proposed plans, leading Council to prolong consultation and work alongside community members to address these issues.

Four key areas were identified for improvement: parking, safety, accessibility, and other design features. “Consulting with the community is a top priority for Council,” Director City Planning and Community, Angelo Kourambas, told WD Bulletin.

Officers created a revised plan based on this feedback, which was endorsed by Council in its September 28 Ordinary Council Meeting.

However, traders in the centre are still left unsatisfied. Gary Cyganek, owner of Egons Bakery and representing the Macedon Square traders, spoke with WD Bulletin about the points of contention in the revised plan.

“All they’ve done is revise the plan we’ve rejected.

“We feel safety has been compromised,” he said. Although the revised concept design increases road widths along Macedon Road (5.6 metres) compared to prior plans, traders are unsettled by any narrowing of the road at all. Council will also install a 0.6m wide central traffic median to limit east/west car movements along Macedon Road. Traders are apprehensive about the prospective narrowing of the road, due to fears of potential safety hazards, increased collisions, and congestion.

“I think it’s still very dangerous on the road, which is our number one priority.

“By narrowing the road you’re putting people closer to moving vehicles when they’re loading and unloading their car.

“We know the feedback from our customers — they don’t like the congestion [in the centre] and this is going to make it worse.”

Mr Cyganek goes on to say the traders are not convinced the restructuring of the road will create any benefit to Macedon Square patrons and traders alike.

“We’re going to call for an independent TAC report because we feel we need to be shown that this will be best practice, because we just can’t see it.

“We feel this is not functional nor is it safe,” Mr Cyganek says.

In the September 2021 engagement report, Council re- surveyed the community, prompting individuals to choose between Option A, Option B or Option C.

19 per cent voted for Option A (without open space), 56 per cent voted for Option B (with open space) and 24 per cent voted for Option C (neither).

With majority community support for an open space concept, Council is now preparing to progress with the detail design phase of the project, with construction expected to commence in early 2023.

Mr Kourambas said Council will continue to engage with the community on the Macedon Square project.

“Council will continue to engage with traders during the detail design stage of the project in early 2022.

“This may include further investigation of other suggestions such as locations for new trolley bays, electric vehicle charging stations, car share spaces and smart waste bins,” says Mr Kourambas.