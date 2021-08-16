Lockdown extended and tightened

by JAMES POYNER

16th August 2021

THE VICTORIAN Government announced the current lockdown would not only be extended, but also strengthened from 1159 on August 16.

The current lockdown was due to end on Thursday, but due to ongoing community transmission, this has now been extended until September 2 and new restrictions have been brought in, putting this next phase of locked-down Melbourne on par with the severe lockdown we found ourselves in roughly 12 months ago.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton said the new measures were needed to gain control of the outbreak and come on the back of several events that have flouted the restrictions, which Professor Sutton hopes will not become super-spreader events.

“At the moment we have a steady number of cases who are out in the community each day, and an increasing number of mystery cases, and we need to get ahead of that.

“These new measures will help us limit movement, so we can catch up and shut down this outbreak,” he said.

The new measures build on existing restrictions, which means there are still only five reasons to leave home, and the 5km radius is still in effect.

Under the new measures, exercise is limited to you and one other person, plus dependants if they can’t be left at home.

This is similar to the current rule, but with a slight change so that if you live in a larger household such as a share house, or with extended family, you can no longer exercise with all members of your household.

In addition, outdoor recreation spaces such as skate parks, basketball courts, playgrounds, and exercise equipment are closed.

While we are still allowed to eat and drink in public — but take away only — the consumption of alcohol in public is essentially banned as you will no longer be allowed to remove your mask to consume alcohol.

There is also a curfew in effect between 9pm and 5am.

Although the curfew is currently not enforceable — before 11:59pm tonight, August 16, the state government is asking members of the public to adhere to the curfew as of 9pm this evening.

Additionally, from 11:59pm on Tuesday, August 17, the enhanced stay at home mandate will also require authorised, essential workers to carry permits whenever they leave their home to work — this will be tracked under a similar arrangement to last year and a permit template will be available to download from the Victorian Coronavirus website before the directive comes into effect.

During today’s announcement of the new restrictions the government acknowledged the sense of lockdown fatigue that has set in but stressed these measures were needed to make our communities “CovidSafe” once again.

“These restrictions are hard work for every Victoria,” said state Premier, Daniel Andrews.

“Everyone wants this pandemic to be over, but the rules are in place for a reason — we know they work and if we follow them together, we’ll be able to lift them sooner.”

Minister for Health Martin Foley added: “We want Victoria back to COVIDSafe settings as soon as possible — and these additional measures will help get us there faster.

“Victorians can also help us achieve this by getting themselves vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible.”

To check on which business are able to operate within the restrictions, go to the government’s coronavirus website:

www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/authorised-provider-and-authorised-worker-list-0