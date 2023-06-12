Warrandyte reels from horror bus smash

Tributes are going out to those involved in the Hunter Valley bus crash which has killed at least ten people, including Warrandyte woman Darcy Bulman.

The 37 people on the bus were wedding guests of former Warrandyte residents Mitchell Gaffney and Maddy Edsell, including nine members of Warrandyte Cricket Club and their partners.

The couple moved to Singleton about five years ago after growing up in Warrandyte, where they attended Warrandyte High School and played Football, Cricket and Netball for Warrandyte.

Warrandyte Cricket Club president Royce Jaksic said there were up to nine club members and their partners on the bus at the time of the crash.

The club has offered its condolences to the family of Ms Bulman, “a much-loved community member”.

Other members of the club remain in hospital, including her partner, who is a serious but stable condition.

“The remaining Warrandyte Cricket Club members are all recovering well, with some still in hospital.

“The club is supporting them to return home and with their ongoing recovery,” he said.

Mayor Cr Deirdre Diamante released a statement on behalf of Manningham Council.

“I along with the Councillors and all at Manningham are sending our thoughts to the families of the people affected by the horrific bus accident in the Hunter Valley.

“Many people from the Warrandyte Cricket Club were involved and we understand how much this will impact the close-knit community of Warrandyte and surrounds,” she said.

Member for Menzies, Keith Wolahan told the Diary: “We know that Warrandyte’s Sporting clubs are tight-nit.

“They are like a family to each other.

“My thoughts are with everyone impacted by this devastating tragedy.

“My office is standing by to assist in any way we can.”

Anyone who would like to donate to the victims of the crash can do so via Warrandyte Cricket Club’s GoFundMe page or the Rotary Club of Singleton.

Warrandyte RSL, in conjunction with the cricket club, is holding a benefit concert on Sunday June 25.

As part of the RSL’s Bands By The Bridge, Covers in the Corner will perform at the Warrandyte RSL, with proceeds going to support those affected by the crash.