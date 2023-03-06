Keeping family values at WCC is in the blood

by KIERAN PETRIK-BRUCE

6th March 2023

AS ONE OF THE biggest clubs in the Ringwood District Cricket Association (RDCA), with nine senior teams, teams in juniors and veterans in just about every available age group, and over 300 members, you could feel lost and disconnected with so much happening.

At Warrandyte Cricket Club (WCC), that could not be further from the truth.

This is a club that is as much a part of the community as each of its players.

Speaking to Club President Royce Jaksic about the family feel at the club and how Warrandyte are able to achieve it, Royce said the club was lucky we have a lot of dads who love their cricket.

“It’s rare to find a sport you can play with your sons.

“I have played one or two seasons with all three of my sons and won a few flags; they’ll be some of my best memories.”

Warrandyte is an amazing community, but it is less populous than many of the other areas around the RDCA; the fact that so many people want to be around the club is not by accident.

It is a place where you feel welcomed and accepted, regardless of age, even if you have never played cricket before.

Royce says that he wants Warrandyte to feel like a destination club and that as those coming through the ranks now “start to have kids, they think, I want my kids to be down here because it is a safe environment.”

That is not limited to just father and son either; with the women’s team in its second year, not only are there father and son combinations but now mother and daughter combinations.

Getting more girls and women into the sport is important, but it does not mean it is just the younger generations getting in on the act.

One of the families at Warrandyte, the Grocott family, has mother, father, and two sons, all playing for the Bloods.

“That family is just a salt of the earth family, Royce said.

“Di sits on the committee in the welfare space; we are blessed to have someone of her ilk if any players have mental health problems.

“It is the kind of thing you just can’t buy.”

Son Patrick started playing at the club at 10 years old, has played in the Firsts and is the keeper for the Seconds.

His brother Jeremy has also started playing at the club, and his dad Steve started playing in the Over-40s and is the keeper for the 8th XI.

A family of keepers, Di is the keeper of the Women’s team and has been playing for both of the years the team has been around.

Steve Grocott told the Diary he knows: “one of the great things about WCC is how it brings families together, something this club is proud of.”