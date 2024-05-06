How to care for your household appliances

by Michelle Sterling

6th May 2024

APPLIANCES: they’re the unsung heroes of our homes, tirelessly working behind the scenes to make our lives easier.

From the trusty refrigerator to the faithful washing machine, these marvels of modern technology deserve a little TLC to keep them humming along smoothly.

So, grab your cleaning supplies and let’s dive into some essential appliance care and cleaning tips that will have your home shining brighter than ever before.

Regular maintenance routine: Like a well-oiled machine, your appliances need regular maintenance to stay in top shape. Set aside time each month to give them a once-over.

Check for loose screws, clean out any dust or debris, and inspect hoses and cords for signs of wear and tear.

Prevention is key to avoiding costly repairs down the line.

Keep it clean: A clean appliance is a happy appliance! Get into the habit of wiping down surfaces regularly to prevent dirt and grime from building up.

A gentle cleaner like white vinegar and a microfiber cloth will keep stainless steel appliances looking shiny and new.

And don’t forget about those hard-to-reach spots — a toothbrush or cotton swab can work wonders.

Tackle those filters: Filters are the unsung heroes of many appliances, from the air conditioner to the dishwasher.

Make sure to clean or replace them according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Clogged filters can decrease efficiency and even lead to appliance malfunctions, so take notice of this important step.

Defrosting delight: If you have a frosty friend in the form of a freezer, be sure to defrost it regularly.

A build-up of ice can create an ice monster, restricting airflow and making your freezer work overtime, leading to higher energy bills.

Plus, nobody likes chipping away at an iceberg to get to the ice cream.

Gentle care for delicates: Certain appliances, like the microwave and coffee maker, require extra attention.

Avoid harsh chemicals and abrasive scrubbers, as they can damage delicate surfaces.

Instead, opt for gentle cleaners and a soft touch. Sometimes, washing up liquid will do the trick.

Your appliances will thank you with years of faithful service.

Don’t forget the exterior: While it’s easy to focus on the inner workings of our appliances, don’t neglect the exterior.

Dust and grime can accumulate on knobs, buttons, and handles, so wipe them down regularly.

For appliances with vents or coils, like the refrigerator or dryer, vacuum or brush away debris to ensure proper airflow.

Safety first: Last but certainly not least, safety should always be a top priority when caring for your appliances.

Never attempt to repair a malfunctioning appliance yourself.

Enlist the help of a qualified technician to avoid accidents and ensure proper repairs.

Roll up your sleeves

By following these simple appliance care and cleaning tips, you’ll extend the lifespan of your trusty machines and keep your home looking and functioning at its best.

So, roll up your sleeves, put on your cleaning cap, and show those appliances some love.

Michelle Sterling is the owner of Sterling Renovation.

Contact her on 0413 745 485.