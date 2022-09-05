Grand Final finish for Reserves and Under 19s

by KIEREN PETRIK-BRUCE

5th September 2022

Photo: TREWELLA SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

A PERFECT lead into finals for all three Warrandyte teams, registering six wins from six.

Both Senior and Reserves teams getting the double chance, while the Under 19s finishing third and going straight into an elimination final. The Seniors missed out on playing the big match, but both Reserves and Under 19s got the nod.

There was some thrilling footy as the two Grand Finals were played out on September 3 with the Under 19s grabbing the flag, while the Reserves missed the glory by a single point.

Seniors

Seniors were unable to win through to the Grand Final, going down to Waverley Blues by 11, and then Donvale by 10, despite a huge comeback in the game against Donvale.

Round 17

Warrandyte 20.22-142

def

Fair Park 6.5-41

Goal Kickers: R. Phillips 8, M. Morris 2, T. Tout 2, Q. Clark 2, C. Tout, N. Brooking, M. Cullum, M. Buckley, T. Grimes, L. Shelton

Best Players: O. Hodgson, R. Phillips, L. Shelton, N. Brooking, J. Beasley, Q. Clark

Round 18

Glen Waverley 7.9-51

def by

Warrandyte 15.11-101

Goal Kickers: Q. Clark 6, J. Wilson 3, T. Tout, M. Morris, J. Kennedy, L. Saunders, M. Buckley, L. Guymer

Best Players: Q. Clark, N. Brooking, T. Versteegen, M. Wilson, J. Wilson, O. Hodgson

Semi Final @Jubilee Park

Waverley Blues 12.10-82

def

Warrandyte 11.7-73

Goal Kickers: Q. Clark 5, R. Phillips 2, L. Shelton 2, T. Tout, J. Moss

Best Players: M. Wilson, Q. Clark, O. Hodgson, L. Shelton, S. Jellie, T. Versteegen

Preliminary Final @Jubilee Park

Warrandyte 13.11-89

def by

Donvale 15.9-99

Goal Kickers: Q. Clark 4, R. Phillips 3, T. Grimes 2, C. Tout, J. Moss, N. Brooking, T. Tout

Best Players: T. Versteegen, T. Grimes, C. Tout, Q. Clark, T. Hayton, A. White

Reserves

The Reserves, who have set the standard all year, fell short of their best in the first final, but got the job done against Whitehorse Pioneers to book a thoroughly deserved spot in the Grand Final.

The big day sadly did not go their way, getting pipped in overtime.

Full report in October’s Diary

Round 17

Warrandyte 14.21-105

def

Fair Park 5.9-39

Goal Kickers: G. Hitchman 5, L. Dunn 3, J. Gebert 2, N. Prelorenzo 2, K. Appleby, L. Brewis

Best Players: J. Meyers, M. Skien, N. Prelorenzo, B. Munks, J. Cullen-Hall, R. Paterson

Round 18

Glen Waverley 5.1-31

def by

Warrandyte 14.16-100

Goal Kickers: J. Cox 5, K. Appleby 4, D. OÕToole, D. Corke, J. Moss, C. Padfield

Best Players: J. Cox, K. Appleby, B. Davies, N. Prelorenzo, T. Jaksic, J. Moss

Semi Final @Jubilee Park

Warrandyte 5.7-37

def by

Waverley Blues 7.7-49

Goal Kickers: G. Hitchman 4, L. Noonan

Best Players: B. Richardson, J. Cullen-Hall, G. Hitchman, N. Prelorenzo, J. Meyers, L. Saunders

Preliminary Final @Jubilee Park

Warrandyte 7.9-51

def

Whitehorse Pioneers 6.5-41

Goal Kickers: G. Hitchman 5, L. Dunn 2

Best Players: G. Hitchman, K. Appleby, J. Tetlow, L. Brewis, N. Prelorenzo, B. Munks

Grand Final @Jubilee Park

Warrandyte 10.6-66

def by

Waverley Blues 10.7-67

Goal Kickers: K. Appleby 2, T. Jaksic 2, G Hitchman 2, L.Dunn

Best Players: B. Munks, K. Appleby, J. Cullen-Hall, T.Jaksic, N. Prelorenzo, G. Hitchman

Under 19s

The Under 19s season just keeps on improving.

With a fantastic back half of the year the bloods booked a spot in an elimination final.

Often called the “hard way” the route to the Grand Final without that double chance means there is no room for errors.

A 61-point win in the elimination final, meant that the 19s faced the top of the table Donvale, who lost their first game in the semi-final, in the preliminary final.

Donvale had beaten Warrandyte in both regular seasons meeting, by 69 points in round 1 and 22 points in round 12.

This time, in a arm wrestle of a match, the Bloods got the job done, punishing a wasteful Donvale who kicked 5.11 to Warrandyte’s 8.4.

Grand Final day at Jubilee Park saw some class footy with the Bloods coming away with the flag.

Full match report in October’s Diary.

Round 17

Kilsyth 4.1-25

def by

Warrandyte 19.19-133

Goal Kickers: J. Dib 4, E. Miller 3, M. Morena 3, A. Rostron 2, A. Thompson 2, L. Haberfield, F. Swedosh, B. Poole, E. Phillips, S. Nitschinsk

Best Players: S. Van der ree, E. Miller, S. Nitschinsk, A. Rostron, M. Morena, B. Fittolani

Round 18

The Basin Green 7.4-46

def by

Warrandyte 13.14-92

Goal Kickers: J. Dib 5, B. Poole 3, S. Nitschinsk 2, L. Haberfield, E. Phillips, M. Morena

Best Players: M. Morena, J. Dib, S. Nitschinsk, N. Withoff, S. Van der ree, L. Haberfield

Elimination Final @ East Burwood Reserve

Warrandyte 12.6-8

def

Chirnside Park 2.5-17

Goal Kickers: E. Miller 3, P. Downie 3, B. Poole 2, M. Morena, A. Thompson, E. Phillips, J. Dib

Best Players: W. Hatfield, S. Van der ree, N. Sharpe, E. Miller, W. Podmore, B. Matheson

Preliminary Final @Jubilee Park

Donvale 5.11-41

def

Warrandyte 8.4-52

Goal Kickers: B. Poole 3, E. Phillips 3, P. Downie, S. Nitschinsk

Best Players: L. Haberfield, B. Matheson, W. Hatfield, N. Withoff, W. Podmore, B. Fittolani

Grand Final @Jubilee Park

Warrandyte 11.6-72

def

Blackburn Red 5.6-36

Goal Kickers: E. Phillips 3, P. Downie 3, J. Dib 2, M. Morena, S. Nitschinsk, B. Poole

Best Players: S. Nitschinsk, L. Guymer, M. Standfield, W. Hatfield, F. Swedosh, S. Van der ree