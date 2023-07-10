Glamour, sparkle and firefighters

THE DIAMOND of the Warrandyte social calendar, Fireball, is less than one month away.

This grass-roots gala event is coming home, offering a chance for valued guests to don their sparkliest frocks or their most dashing duds for a night of glitz, glamour, great food, and amazing entertainment, right on your doorstep.

Love is in the air for our volunteer firefighters, the place to be is Bramleigh Estate, and the night of nights is July 29, when the who’s-who of our amazing community will be Strictly Fireball.

Prepare to immerse yourself in an evening of splendour as you step into the beautiful Bramleigh Estate.

Throughout the night, guests will be treated to an uplifting array of entertainment, carefully curated to ensure an enjoyable, inspiring, and enchanting evening.

Prepare to be mesmerised by breathtaking live performances, from talented musicians and dancers.

No gala ball is complete without a delectable culinary experience.

Bramleigh’s expert chef has meticulously crafted a four-course menu that will tantalise your taste buds.

Savour the sumptuous flavours of gourmet cuisine, indulge in delightful desserts and raise a glass to toast the power of community.

All food, drinks, and entertainment are included in the ticket price.

The evening will feature various opportunities to further contribute and support the cause that lies at the heart of the ball.

Returning guests will be familiar with the event’s champagne bar; this year, featuring delicious Pommery Champagne and offers all purchasers an opportunity to win a diamond valued at $5,000.

Don’t miss out.

Secure your tickets now to ensure your place at the gala ball of the year.

They really are the hottest tickets in town.

Ticket sales will not only grant access to an unforgettable evening but also contribute directly to fundraising efforts.

Visit Fireball Warrandyte’s website, www.fireball.org.au, to secure tickets and obtain further information about the event.

Please note, ticket availability may be limited, and it is encouraged to act swiftly to secure a spot.

Fireball is the local Fundraising Gala Ball of the year, where elegance meets philanthropy, and together, we can make a real difference.

Let’s make this evening one to remember.