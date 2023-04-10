Get on board: skate sessions are back for 2023

by Manningham Council

10th April 2023

YOUNG SKATERS are in for a treat with Sunday morning skateboarding sessions landing in Warrandyte from mid-April.

At the All Aboard skateboarding sessions, experienced professionals will help school-aged children and young people of all genders and abilities develop their skateboarding skills.

They’ll also have opportunities to learn about injury prevention, skate park etiquette, equipment maintenance and more.

To make these action-packed sessions even more accessible, all equipment is provided!

But, if you have your own equipment and prefer to use that, you can bring it along.

Skaters don’t need to have any experience and can attend as many or few sessions as they like.

The workshops are free, but bookings are essential.

So, grab your skateboard and join the fun.

This program is delivered by YMCA Action Sports and the Victorian Skateboard Association with a Manningham Community Partnership Grant.

Sessions run from 10:30am–12:30pm on:

Sunday, April 16 Sunday, May 21 Sunday, June 18 Sunday, September 17 Sunday, November 5 Sunday, December 3

To find out more and book your place, go to manningham.vic.gov.au/news/get-board-skate-sessions-are-back-2023.