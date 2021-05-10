Festival brings us “together again” this October

by CHERIE MOSELEN

10th May 2021

IT IS WITH huge enthusiasm that Warrandyte Festival Committee has recently been discussing the return of its much-loved local weekend.

Warrandyte’s unique festival has enjoyed a proud history, dependably entertaining and celebrating the local community since 1977.

Life, of late, has been utterly transformed due to Coronavirus, with many organisations now having to “reimagine” day-to-day activities and one-off events.

Because the untimely emergence of Coronavirus brings with it the horror of cancellation, the when, what, and how of staging a large event needs careful consideration.

The option to crank up a full festival weekend later this year, then attempt to pull that off again in March 2022 is an effort even beyond these committed volunteers.

They are good, those festival-party-people, but not that good — but there will be a celebration this year.

Warrandyte: Together Again will be staged at Stiggants Reserve from Friday evening, October 22 through Saturday, October 23 only — there will be no Sunday activities.

Festivities kick off on Friday night with a short-film extravaganza.

Seating will be suitably spaced, so tickets will be limited — you will need to get yours quick once they go online.

Saturday will feature a solid music programme: kids’ and community choirs and the full thrust of an epic Battle of the Bands.

Two major acts will play the Main Stage between 7pm and 10pm on Saturday night.

Front-of-stage real estate will be prime seating, so don’t forget your picnic blankets (although there will be limited takeaway food and drink for purchase).

There will be dedicated fun for the kids: circus activities and the like.

And there is a wee rumour that “light magician” Hugh McSpedden is planning something special.

Anyone that has had the privilege of seeing one of Hugh’s “spectacles” won’t want to miss that.

Service providers will, as usual, showcase their range of opportunities and the involvement of local community fundraising stalls will be welcomed.

More details of what’s on offer will unfold as preparation for October develops, so keep a lookout in the Diary for updates.

A fully gold-plated edition of Warrandyte Festival — with favourites like the parade, billycart derby and duck race — is on the agenda for March 2022.

In the meantime, festival organisers are working hard on getting everyone together again.

So, tell all your friends and we will see you in October, Warrandyte!

We’ve missed you.