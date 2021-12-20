Expect delays around Fitzsimons Lane construction blitz

WORKS ON THE Major Roads Project along Fitzsimons Lane are picking up during the school holidays, with plans for around-the-clock construction at the Main Road intersection from January 4 until February 13, 2022.

A statement from Major Roads Projects Victoria (MRPV) said upgrades to key intersections in Eltham and Templestowe are set to improve safety and traffic flow for the 60,000 people who drive through the area every day.

Continuous day and night works

From Tuesday, January 4 until February 13, 2022, construction will be occurring 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to complete six months of work in six weeks and upgrade the Main Road roundabout to traffic lights.

Major construction will occur during the school holidays while traffic volumes are reduced; however, intersection closures will result in significant delays throughout the area.

Works will include:

installation of new drainage and new pavement,

installation and placement of new kerb,

underground services and foundation installation for the new traffic signals and lighting,

installation of traffic signals and lighting, and

completion of new sections of footpaths and driveways for the new intersection.

MRPV said it would continue to work closely with residents, businesses and drivers to undertake these works safely and efficiently.

However, during major construction, there will be lengthy disruptions, detours, and lane closures, and significant delays when travelling through the area

Residents will be impacted by noise from equipment and machinery such as generators, excavators, trucks, vibrations, dust, and light from the work area.

Speeds will be reduced to 40km/h and traffic management will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The 901 buses will continue uninterrupted, and 902 buses will be given priority travel through the work area during major construction works, so the route is also unchanged.

The 513 will be detoured via Bridge and Bolton streets.

MRPV said it was working closely with emergency services to ensure that emergency access is maintained throughout this period.

Traffic changes

The construction impacts and planned traffic management will be broken into two stages.

Stage 1

From January 4, 2022, there will be significant delays throughout the area.

Where possible, MRPV recommends drivers seek alternative routes, avoiding the intersection during peak-hours and allowing an extra 30 minutes travel time.

One lane will remain open through the Main Road intersection for those heading south towards the city via Fitzsimons Lane from Eltham.

If you are coming from the city heading north towards Eltham or travelling between Lower Plenty and Eltham, a temporary detour via Bolton Street and Bridge Street will be in place.

Stage 2

The intersection will be reopened from January 26, 2022, to allow traffic movement towards Eltham from the city via Fitzsimons Lane.

Travel delays of up to 15 minutes are expected during this time, and detours will still be in place via Bolton Street for those travelling between Lower Plenty and Eltham.

Throughout this period, Souter Street and Jayson Avenue will be closed.

While the road is closed, Souter Street will have a temporary detour via Falkiner Street.

Jayson Avenue will be detoured via Homestead Road to Fitzsimons Lane.

Managing impacts

MRPV stated it would monitor noise, vibration and dust levels at all times to ensure these impacts are kept to a minimum.

If you have any noise concerns, please contact MRPV on 1800 105 105.

For more information, visit bigbuild.vic.gov.au/projects/mrpv/fitzsimons-lane-upgrade/roads/main-road