East Metro Women’s Social Competition

by MICHELLE HEFFERNAN

8th February 2021

SUNDAY SAW the Warrandyte Social Sixers Women compete in the first ever East Metro Social Competition, played against other Social Sixers participants from various other cricket clubs.

We were all very proud to represent the club and the Warrandyte community, and it was a great success.

The format was an eight-a-side, 14 over innings, with nothing taken too seriously, and we all had a laugh.

Round 1

Warrandyte Vs Koonung Heights

Warrandyte won the toss and decided to bat, we sent out our openers and we got the score ticking away nicely.

We lost a few early wickets after that, but our tail-enders were up to the task and held their ground.

We faced economical bowling from Koonung and ended the innings 7/52.

After tea Koonung sent out their batters.

We took a few early wickets, a catch and a run out and we were on track for an even game, their middle order then picked up the pace and the runs started to get away from us a little.

Koonung finished their innings with 5/94.

The score unfortunately did not reflect the quality of play from Warrandyte, but as the game was purely social and for fun, we all really enjoyed ourselves and the game.

Top Scorers

Batting

Ronda Arthur 11

Renelle Trayford 9

Jillian Garvey 5

Bowling

Sandi Miller 2/10

Samantha Saunders 1/11

This Girl Can … Mountain Bike

WARRANDYTE Mountain Bike (MTB) Club has joined VicHealth’s This Girl Can program for a fun weekend of MTB action.

Wendy Snowball, President of Warrandyte MTB Club told the Diary the events were free, all participants need to do is register.

Saturday Morning is a beginner skills session, meeting at Beasley’s Car Park.

“All you need is a bike you can ride on the dirt, and an Australian standard helmet, to learn the ‘what’ and ‘how to’

of MTBing,” said Wendy.

Saturday Afternoon will be an intermediate ride, leaving from the Smith’s Gully General Store.

Register at:

warrandytemtb.com.au/events

Ladies Introductory MTB Skills

Saturday, March 27,

09am – 11am,

Warrandyte

Intermediate to Advanced Ladies MTB Ride

Saturday, March 27,

1pm – 3:30pm,

Smith’s Gully

These events are part of the This Girl Can initiative

