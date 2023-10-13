Do you know this urn?

It’s not unusual for someone to inadvertently donate something of significant value to an Op Shop.

However in Warrandyte last week, an unknown person donated a number of items, one being an urn with someone’s ashes.

Warrandyte Police have made a number of enquiries to reunite the original custodians of the urn with their former loved one, with no success.

If you know of someone who may have misplaced someone, please call Warrandyte Police on 9844 3231.