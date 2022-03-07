Disruptions continue for Fitzsimons Lane upgrade

MAJOR ROADS Projects Victoria (MRPV) continues the works on the Fitzsimons Lane upgrade and has provided a statement on the project’s next stage.

Lane closures

There will be lane closures in effect from Sunday, March 6, as works are undertaken to complete drainage works and build up the road along Williamsons Road and Fitzsimons Lane between Atkinson Street and Westerfolds Park, and on Porter Street — west of the roundabout if you are driving towards Templestowe Village.

During this time, there will be lane closures and speed limits reduced to 40km/h on Porter Street.

Construction crews will be in place Monday to Friday from 6am to 5pm, and Saturday to Sunday from 7am to 5pm.

Nightworks

There will also be some nights works from Sunday to Friday, between 6pm and 5am each night.

Traffic management will be in place to guide road users through the area. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained during these works.

Crews will be relocating powerlines underground.

The installation of new drainage and construction of pavement will continue in the centre medians of

Williamsons Road, either side of the Foote Street intersection.

As crews work to relocate overhead powerlines underground, there will be boring and trenching on Foote Street, west of the intersection.

One end of Glendale Avenue will be closed, with lane closures continuing across the Foote Street intersection.

There will also be trench and bore works around the southwest corner of Williamsons Road and Foote Street.

Main Road completion works

Following on from its major construction campaign, crews will be tidying up around the Main Road/ Fitzsimons Lane intersection and finishing off work on medians and the Fitzsimons Lane retaining wall.

There will be minor traffic management in place for the ongoing safety of drivers and workers.

Porter Street road surfacing

Heading into the final stage of works to upgrade the Porter Street roundabout to traffic lights, crews will continue to prepare the road surface for the signalised intersection.

Over the next three months, lane closures and changed traffic conditions will continue on all legs of the intersection as the new pavement is built and new drainage is installed throughout the area.

MRPV said it will notify directly impacted residents regarding nightworks.